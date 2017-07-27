RHP Kenta Maeda threw five innings to earn the win in a 6-2 victory against the Twins on Tuesday, improving to 4-0 in four interleague starts this season with a 1.23 ERA

RF Yasiel Puig matched his season high with three hits Tuesday night against the Twins and produced his 26th multi-hit game of the season. He's 5-for-7 in the first two games of the series against the Twins.

1B Adrian Gonzalez is expected to begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment when the Dodgers go on the road next week. Gonzalez has been out since June 11 with a herniated disc in his back.

LF Chris Taylor is hitting .447 in the month of July. The only Dodgers player to hit .450 or better in July is Pedro Guerrero, who batted .460 for the month in 1985.