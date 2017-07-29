C-2B Austin Barnes got another start behind the plate. He's 5-for-10 in his recent appearances with a three-run home run. In his last 34 games, he's hitting .340 with 15 runs scored and 17 RBI. He walked three times and scored twice Friday night.

LHP Adam Liberatore was moved to the 60-day disabled list to clear space on the 40-man roster for RHP Luke Farrell. Liberatore was put on the DL in late May with an elbow strain.

RHP Luke Farrell was traded from the Royals to the Dodgers for cash considerations on Friday. Farrell, 26, made one major league start this season with the Royals, giving up five runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts on July 1 vs. the Twins. He was designated for assignment by the Royals on July 24. Farrell posted a 7-4 record with a 4.07 ERA in 17 games (16 starts) with Triple-A Omaha in 2017.

RHP Luke Farrell was purchased from the Kansas City Royals for cash to give the Dodgers another potential bullpen arm. Farrell, the son of Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell, made one appearance with the Royals this season and was 7-4 with a 4.07 ERA and .245 opponents average for Triple-A Omaha.

C Kyle Farmer was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City Friday and will fill the role of third catcher on the team. A former teammate of Alex Wood at the University of Georgia, Farmer hit .326 with nine home runs and 47 RBI in the minors this season. Farmer can also play all four infield positions.

LHP Clayton Kershaw received permission from his doctors to play catch before Friday's game, indicating that his back injury may not be the long-term injury first feared. He suffered a muscle strain in the second inning of his start Sunday, near the herniated disc he suffered last season. No timetable has been put on his return. If his stay on the DL is less than four weeks, the Dodgers may decide not to pursue a starting pitcher at the trade deadline July 31. "Last year I couldn't sit," Kershaw said. "Couldn't really bend in any way. This one isn't near (as bad) in any way. I'm just trying to balance what I want to do with not doing too much before it heals."

LF Chris Taylor is enjoying a mammoth July, hitting .428 since the month began. Since the all-star break, he is hitting .480 with ten runs scored, six doubles, three triples, two home runs and ten RBI.