LHP Tony Watson was acquired by the Dodgers from the Pirates on Monday in exchange for RHP Angel German and 3B Oneil Cruz. Watson who will become a free agent after the season, was 5-3 with a 3.66 ERA in his seventh season -- all with Pittsburgh. He blew seven of 17 save chances and lost his job as closer in mid-June.

LHP Tony Cingrani was acquired by the Dodgers from the Reds on Monday in exchange for OF Scott Van Slyke and C Hendrik Clementina. Cingrani had no decisions and a 5.40 ERA in 25 relief appearances for Cincinnati this year.

OF Peter O'Brien was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday, clearing a spot on the 40-man roster. O'Brien, 27, was hitting .247 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 22 games for Double-A Tulsa.