Preview: Dodgers at Rangers

The Los Angeles Dodgers overcame their woes away from home long enough to pick up a much-needed series-ending victory in San Diego on Sunday. The National League West leaders will attempt to guarantee themselves their second winning road trip of the season on Monday when they begin a four-game, home-and-home interleague series in Texas against the Rangers.

The Dodgers won for the fifth time in six tries on Sunday, getting a tiebreaking two-run single with two outs in the 12th inning from former Padre and Ranger Adrian Gonzalez to increase their division lead over San Francisco to 3 ½ games. Los Angeles, which is a NL-best 25-10 at home but a division-worst 12-16 on the road, improved to 5-8 away from Dodger Stadium since going 4-2 on a trek through Milwaukee and Colorado from May 4-10. Despite just missing out on their first series sweep at home this season with Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Minnesota, the Rangers have averaged 6.4 runs while winning seven of last nine in Texas. Rookie Joey Gallo homered in each of the last two games against the Twins as he continues to fill the void left behind by the injured Adrian Beltre and has gone deep four times since his promotion from Double-A Frisco less than two weeks ago.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (4-3, 3.86 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Yovani Gallardo (5-6, 3.45)

Frias has turned in three consecutive quality starts since surrendering 10 runs in four-plus innings during a nightmarish outing in San Diego last month. The 25-year-old Dominican scattered eight hits over 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday, but settled for a no-decision at home against Arizona despite yielding one run or less for the third time in five turns. Frias’ only experience in interleague action came in his Dodgers’ debut last year, firing two scoreless relief frames versus the Los Angeles Angels on Aug. 4.

After finishing with either a win or loss in each of his first 11 starts, Gallardo recorded his second consecutive no-decision on Wednesday despite allowing two runs and fanning a season-high 10 over seven innings at Oakland. The one-time All-Star is 2-1 with a 2.70 ERA in his last five turns and 3-2, 2.65 in six home outings this season. The former ace of the Milwaukee Brewers has been much less successful in eight career starts against the Dodgers, going 2-4 with a 5.23 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The teams are meeting for the first time since the Dodgers won two of three in Texas in 2009.

2. Rangers’ starting pitchers have posted 10 consecutive quality starts, matching the club record set in September 1978.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig is 12-for-26 with a homer, three doubles, four RBI and six runs scored in seven games since being reinstated from the disabled list on June 6.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rangers 4