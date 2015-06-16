Preview: Dodgers at Rangers

The Texas Rangers attempt to make it four wins in five contests when they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second contest of a home-and-home, four-game interleague series on Tuesday. Texas posted a 4-1 victory in Monday’s opener as Rougned Odor returned from Triple-A Round Rock to go 3-for-3, capping a four-run sixth inning with a two-run single.

The Rangers, who were hosting the Dodgers for the first time since 2009, have won four of their last five home games. Yasmani Grandal provided the lone run with a solo homer for Los Angeles, which lost for only the second time in seven contests. The Dodgers have lost seven games this month, scoring just one run in four of the defeats. The series shifts to Los Angeles for contests on Wednesday and Thursday.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Texas)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2-4, 3.57 ERA) vs. Rangers RH Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-1, 0.42)

Anderson’s winless streak reached six starts Wednesday, when he escaped with a no-decision against Arizona after yielding four runs and eight hits in five innings. The 27-year-old Texas native has won only once in his last 10 outings, defeating the Rockies in Colorado on May 8. Anderson is 1-4 with one save and a 6.81 ERA in 10 career games (seven starts) against the Rangers.

Gonzalez will be making his fourth start in his first season in the major leagues. The 23-year-old has been sensational thus far, tossing 14 2/3 scoreless innings - including his first career shutout - in winning his first two outings before allowing his first run over seven frames in a hard-luck loss at Oakland on Thursday. Opponents are hitting .176 against Gonzalez, with right-handed batters sporting a .105 average.

WALK-OFFS

1. Odor went 13-for-90 in 29 games with the Rangers before being sent to the minors.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig went 0-for-4 on Monday, ending his seven-game hitting streak since coming off the disabled list on June 6.

3. Texas starting pitchers have recorded a club-record 11 consecutive quality starts, eclipsing the previous mark set in 1978.

PREDICTION: Rangers 6, Dodgers 1