Rangers ride Gallardo’s arm, Odor’s bat past Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Getting great starting pitching has become old news for the Texas Rangers, but getting big contributions from second baseman Rougned Odor is something new.

On Monday night, the Rangers got them both.

Yovani Gallardo pitched seven scoreless innings, and Odor returned from Triple-A and posted his first three-hit night of the season as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-1.

Gallardo’s outing extended the streak of quality starts by Texas pitchers to 11 games, a club record and the longest stretch in the majors this year.

Gallardo, who has a 2.25 ERA over his last seven starts, allowed four hits and struck out four.

“I‘m throwing the ball well right now,” said Gallardo, who evened his record at 6-6. “I had a good slider and cutter. It’s not an easy team to face with the guys that have in that lineup, but I made pitches whenever I needed to. We executed the game plan really well.”

The Rangers gave Gallardo some much needed support in the sixth inning as Los Angeles starter Carlos Frias struggled with his control. Frias opened the inning by issuing consecutive walks, and designated hitter Prince Fielder followed with an RBI single up the middle to drive in the game’s first run.

Texas first baseman Mitch Moreland then extended his hitting streak to 10 games with an RBI single to right, pushing the Texas lead to 2-0 and ending the night for Frias.

The Rangers weren’t done in the inning, though, as Odor, who was called up from Triple-A earlier in the day, added a two-run single to left for his third hit of the game.

Odor only had three hits in eight May games before getting sent down.

“I’ve been working in Triple-A a lot on that -- hitting the ball to the other side,” he said. “I felt pretty good to be able to help out there. I feel good with everything right now.”

Frias was matching Gallardo through five scoreless innings as the Rangers had just three singles off him heading into the sixth.

“He was cruising, and then all of a sudden a four-pitch walk (to Shin-Soo Choo to open the sixth), and he got himself in trouble quick with the next guy (Joey Gallo),” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly said. “You don’t want to walk the first two, and then run into Prince (Fielder). He kept leaving the ball up.”

Frias said he was still thinking about the walks when Fielder hurt him with the first RBI single.

“I was thinking ‘I got to get a double play and get out of the inning,'” he said. “We tried to make a good pitch (to Fielder) and get a ground ball and get out of the inning. We wanted to go inside, but I made a mistake.”

The Dodgers did get to the Texas bullpen for a run in the eighth on a solo homer from catcher Yasmani Grandal. The Dodgers got the tying run to the plate with one out in that inning against Tanner Scheppers, but right fielder Yasiel Puig struck out swinging and designated hitter Adrian Gonzalez popped up.

The Dodgers finished with seven hits, and the frustration took its toll. After Puig’s strikeout in the eighth, he broke his bat over his leg and then broke a light in the dugout tunnel.

”I think anyone, obviously, in a big situation, you want to get a hit,“ Mattingly said. ”He didn’t and reacted. I’d probably rather see a bat flip than a bat break.

“I don’t want anyone to injure themselves. That’s the only thing I worry about when slamming helmets or slamming bats. You just don’t want someone to get hurt.”

NOTES: The Rangers put LF Delino DeShields on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left hamstring. DeShields is expected to miss around three weeks. The Rangers called up 2B Rougned Odor from Triple-A Round Rock to take DeShields’ spot. ...The DeShields injury forced the Rangers to shuffle their lineup. 3B Joey Gallo made his first start in left field, and Hanser Alberto made his first start at third. Gallo made six starts in left in Double-A. ...Texas OF Josh Hamilton hit off a batting tee Monday for the first time since going on the DL June 4 and had no issues. ...The Dodgers got to Texas a little later than expected as their flight from San Diego was diverted to Los Angeles because of mechanical problems. The team didn’t get to Texas until 4 a.m. Monday. ...Adrian Gonzalez got the designated hitter nod for the Dodgers Monday because manager Don Mattingly said he is the player the Dodgers want to keep off his feet as much as possible.