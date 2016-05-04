Dodgers 10, Rays 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Howie Kendrick had four hits and Trayce Thompson had a home run and four RBIs to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 10-5 win against the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday.

Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig also hit home runs as the Dodgers (14-13) had a successful start to a five-game Interleague swing.

Tampa Bay (11-14) fell to 3-4 on their current eight-game homestand.

Dodgers starter Scott Kazmir, who was part of the Rays’ 2008 American League Championship team, struck out nine in 6 2/3 innings. He gave up four runs on seven hits and threw 111 pitches (70 strikes).

Kenley Janzen retired Rays pinch hitter Corey Dickerson with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth to record his 10th save of the season.

Dodgers second baseman Howie Kendrick and left fielder Trayce Thompson had key hits in the Dodgers’ four-run outburst in the top of the fifth that gave Los Angeles a 7-3 lead and chased Rays started Matt Moore.

Moore started the inning by walking designated hitter Enrique Hernandez and gave up an infield hit to Yasiel Puig. After retiring a batter Moore walked Justin Turner to load the bases.

Kendrick followed with a double down the line in left that scored Hernandez and Puig to give the Dodgers a 5-3 lead. Thompson added a single to score Turner and Kendrick.

Moore gave up seven runs on eight hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Rays second baseman Steve Pearce homered in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 7-4.

Tampa Bay took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Evan Longoria’s RBI double that scored Brandon Guyer.

The Dodgers answered with three in the top of the second. Thompson hit a two-run homer to left that scored Kendrick. Two batters later Joc Pederson added a solo shot to dead center.

Rays catcher Curt Casali hit a two-run homer to left in the bottom of the fourth on a 3-1 pitch. Shortstop Tim Beckham scored.

NOTES: Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he will work with several players to fill the designated hitter spot during the team’s five-game stretch through American League ballparks. Enrique Hernandez started at the position Tuesday. ... The Rays came in Tuesday’s game batting just .105 (4-for-38) with runners in scoring position. ... Dodgers OF Carl Crawford in either game against the Rays left-handed starters but Roberts said he would try to bring him in as a pinch hitter. ... The Rays went 14-6 in interleague play in 2015, second-best mark in MLB behind the Houston Astros (16-4).