Pearce, Guyer spark Rays past Dodgers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Steve Pearce and Brandon Guyer are igniting the Tampa Bay Rays’ offense and also making case for larger roles.

Pearce hit a go-ahead three-home run in the sixth inning and Guyer added a solo home run as the Rays split their two-game interleague series against the Los Angeles Dodgers with an 8-5 victory Wednesday night at Tropicana Field.

Pearce and Guyer homered on a night when the Rays (12-14) scored five-plus runs in consecutive games for the first time this season.

Pearce began the season in a platoon at first base and gave the Rays a 5-2 lead when he homered off Alex Wood (1-3). Guyer opened the scoring with a home run in the first and also had a single before Pearce’s third home run of the season.

“BG (Guyer) and Pearce both are really igniting us right now,” Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. “They’re making some decisions difficult, how we’ll have to factor in continuing to get them in the lineup. They’re picking up the offense quite a bit.”

Steven Souza Jr. also hit a solo home run before leaving the game with a pectoral muscle spasm. Curt Casali also hit a solo home run for Tampa Bay, which has scored 13 runs in the last two games.

Evan Longoria, who reached on an error before Pearce’s home run, added an RBI double and Kevin Kiermaier also had a run-scoring double.

“Five last night, eight tonight, so 13 in two days -- we haven’t been averaging that,” Cash said. “It’s time for us to give our pitchers a little breathing room -- starters and relievers. If this is a breakout, sign us up for it.”

Reliever Erasmo Ramirez (5-1) picked up his fifth win by pitching two scoreless innings after Drew Smyly allowed two runs and five hits in five innings. Ramirez has more this season than the Rays’ regular starting four pitchers combined (three).

The Dodgers scored three runs in the eighth -- two on bases-loaded walks and one on a sacrifice fly -- as the Rays bullpen struggled with control issues. Alex Colome pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save of the season.

Smyly recorded the first five outs on strikeouts before the Dodgers had their first hit and allowed one run on three hits in the first five innings.

The Rays took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a solo home run by Brandon Guyer, who continues to make a case for a larger role after opening the season as the fourth outfielder. The Dodgers tied the game in the fourth, with Howie Kendrick getting a single and scoring on an RBI single by Yasmani Grandal.

Tampa Bay took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Souza’s sixth home run but the lead didn’t last long.

Wood allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in five innings.

“(Wood‘s) stuff was really good tonight, three bad pitches that they hit out of the ballpark,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “(Baez) wasn’t sharp tonight and they extended their lead, but we fought back.”

Smyly gave up singles to Yasiel Puig and Adrian Gonzalez, and the Rays turned to Ramirez. Ramirez didn’t give up any hits, but a wild pitch allowed Puig to score the tying run.

“This young kid over there is really good,” Roberts said of Smyly. “Regardless of who he was facing, he’s going to throw up some zeroes.”

NOTES: The Dodgers’ 10-5 win on Tuesday night ended a seven-game interleague win streak for the Rays at Tropicana Field. ... The two teams are at opposite ends of the pitching spectrum. Since 2008, the Rays have used a total of 27 starting pitchers, fewest in the majors, while the Dodgers have used 59, the most in the majors. ... The Rays beat the Dodgers for the first time since 2007 as a rare interleague opponent. The longest streak in baseball is the Phillies, who haven’t beaten the Angels since 2003. ... All three Dodgers starting outfielders -- Trayce Thompson, Joc Pederson and Yasiel Puig -- hit home runs in Tuesday’s win. It has only happened three times in Rays’ history by an opponent. The last was in 2003, when the Twins’ Jacque Jones, Torii Hunter and Dustan Mohr did so.