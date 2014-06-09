Preview: Dodgers at Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been quite comfortable away from home this season, as they’re tied with the rival San Francisco Giants for the best road record in the National League at 20-12. The Dodgers try to add to that when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Monday to begin a four-game series after taking two of three at Colorado. Los Angeles posted a rain-shortened 6-1 victory Sunday without Yasiel Puig (hip flexor) and Dee Gordon (sore hip), both of whom are considered day-to-day.

Matt Kemp stepped up with a big series in Colorado, collecting five hits in nine at-bats with three walks and three RBIs. The Reds are awaiting the return from the disabled list of 2010 NL MVP Joey Votto (quadriceps), who began his rehab assignment Sunday, but have won six of their last nine. Todd Frazier has homered in four of his last seven games and leads the Reds with 13 blasts.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (5-4, 3.50 ERA) vs. Reds LH Tony Cingrani (2-6, 4.09)

Haren is 0-3 over his last four outings, allowing 17 runs (13 earned) and 30 hits in four straight six-inning stints. The California native has worked at least six frames in 11 of his 12 starts and has issued only 12 walks in 74 2/3 total innings. Brandon Phillips is 6-for-18 with two homers against Haren, who is 3-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts) versus Cincinnati.

Cingrani also has had trouble finding the recipe for a victory of late, going 0-4 while surrendering 14 runs (13 earned) in his last four starts. The 24-year-old Rice product has struck out 53 in 55 innings but has given up 10 home runs. Cingrani permitted only one hit with 11 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings without receiving a decision last season in his only career start against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RF Jay Bruce belted four homers in seven games against the Dodgers last season, tied for his most against any team.

2. Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez homered Sunday and has knocked in 12 runs in his last 12 contests.

3. Cincinnati C Devin Mesoraco leads the team in batting average (.304) but is hitless in his last 17 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Reds 4