Preview: Dodgers at Reds

With a pronounced road schedule on tap, the Cincinnati Reds need to make the most of the remaining portion of their 10-game homestand. The Reds look to avenge a series-opening setback to the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams continue their four-game set at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday. Scott Van Slyke belted two homers and drove in a career-high four runs as Los Angeles improved its National League-best road mark to 21-12 with a 6-2 triumph on Monday.

The Reds, who fell to 3-4 on their homestand, need to turn the tide versus the Dodgers to gain any measure of momentum as they play 16 of their next 19 on the road. Cincinnati manager Bryan Price hopes to get some reinforcements in the near future, most notably Joey Votto. The 2010 NL Most Valuable Player is expected to remain with Triple-A Louisville for at least one more game as he works his way back from a strained quadriceps.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportsNet (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (3-3, 2.57 ERA) vs. Reds RH Mike Leake (3-5, 3.29)

After tossing a no-hitter on May 25, Beckett has yielded two runs in each of his last two outings - both losses. A pair of solo homers by the Chicago White Sox proved to be the undoing for the 34-year-old, who has permitted five blasts in his last four games. Beckett scattered six hits over seven scoreless innings in his last meeting with Cincinnati in 2008 to improve to 1-2 lifetime versus the club.

Leake looks to rebound after allowing a season-high five runs on eight hits in five innings en route to a 6-1 loss to San Francisco on Thursday. The 26-year-old, who is dealing with a sore neck, permitted a pair of homers after keeping the ball in the yard in his previous six starts. Leake has split four career decisions versus Los Angeles but has a less-than-desirable 4.80 ERA while allowing the Dodgers to bat .275 against him.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles CF Matt Kemp is 6-for-12 and has scored four runs in his last four games.

2. The Reds have scored four or fewer runs in 10 consecutive contests versus the Dodgers.

3. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig returned to the lineup Monday after missing two games with a strained right hip flexor.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Reds 3