Preview: Dodgers at Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers can clinch a series win and improve upon the best road record in baseball when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday. Los Angeles has taken the first two games of the four-game series to improve to 4-1 on its seven-game road trip and 22-12 away from home on the season. Josh Beckett tossed six scoreless innings and was backed by 12 hits in a 6-1 triumph Tuesday.

The Reds have dropped seven of their last 10 at home and are 1-4 against the Dodgers this season. They can hope for some better days ahead as superstar first baseman Joey Votto returned from the disabled list Tuesday and standout right-hander Mat Latos - who has been out all season due to a litany of issues - is expected to rejoin the rotation Saturday against Milwaukee. Votto’s big bat is needed for the National League’s 14th-ranked offense while Latos should help a staff that finished Tuesday with a 3.65 ERA, which ranks ninth in the National League.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-2, 3.08 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Johnny Cueto (5-5, 1.97)

Ryu is 5-0 in six road starts with a 0.95 ERA, the lowest among starting pitchers in the majors, while holding opponents to a minuscule .531 OPS. He allowed two runs in six innings in a 7-2 win at Colorado on Friday to win his fourth straight start overall. One of those four consecutive wins came after 7 1/3 solid innings against the Reds at home May 26, when Ryu improved to 2-0 with a 2.51 ERA in his career versus Cincinnati.

Cueto is 1-3 with a 4.13 ERA over his last four starts and is coming off his shortest outing of the year Friday against Philadelphia, which got to him for four runs in five innings. He also gave up four runs (one earned) in 6 1/3 innings opposite Ryu in Dodger Stadium last month, one of just three starts this season in which he has failed to get through seven frames. Cueto is 1-5 despite a 3.19 ERA in seven career starts against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Ryu has held Reds hitters to five hits in 46 at-bats in his career.

2. Dodgers OF Matt Kemp is 6-for-12 with a pair of home runs against Cueto.

3. Los Angeles owns a 2.67 ERA in nine June games.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Dodgers 3