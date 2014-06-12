Preview: Dodgers at Reds

Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke and Cincinnati’s Alfredo Simon are vying to join St. Louis’ Adam Wainwright as the only National League pitchers with nine victories when the Dodgers and host Reds close out a four-game set Thursday. Greinke was expected to be among the leaders in victories but Simon has been surprisingly solid after winning a rotation spot in spring training. Cincinnati is aiming for a split of the series after recording a 5-0 win Wednesday.

Reds first baseman Joey Votto had a two-run double Wednesday, his second game back since missing 23 contests due to a knee injury. Cincinnati has missed the production of the high-priced Votto and the RBIs were his first since May 10. Los Angeles outfielder Yasiel Puig struck out three times in four hitless at-bats Wednesday and has failed to drive in a run in each of his last 11 contests.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, MLB Network, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (8-2, 2.62 ERA) vs. Reds RH Alfredo Simon (8-3, 3.15)

Greinke improved to 5-1 in nine career starts against Cincinnati when he defeated them May 27. He matched his season best of 11 strikeouts and gave up three runs and eight hits in 7 2/3 innings as his career ERA against the Reds rose to 2.73. Greinke received a no-decision against the Colorado Rockies in his last outing when he gave up four runs (three earned) and a season-worst 11 hits in seven innings.

Simon has won four of his last five starts as he continues to thrive in the rotation after being a reliever the past two seasons. He experienced a rough outing against the Dodgers on May 27 when he gave up five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings while taking the loss. Simon has excelled in day starts, going 5-1 with a 2.28 ERA in seven outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati 2B Brandon Phillips has homered just once over his last 25 games.

2. Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez (shoulder) was a late scratch Wednesday and hopes to return to the lineup for the finale.

3. Votto is 8-for-21 with three solo homers against Greinke, while OF Jay Bruce is 5-for-28 with a homer and eight strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Reds 2