Preview: Dodgers at Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers are mired in a season-worst five-game losing streak, but face an opponent in even more dire straits when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series. The Dodgers are winless on their eight-game road trip and have seen their lead sliced to 1 1/2 games over the San Francisco Giants atop the National League West.

Los Angeles has scored five runs over its last four games and wasted a masterful outing outing by ace Clayton Kershaw in Sunday’s 10-inning loss at Houston. “I hope we’re panicking a little bit,” Kershaw told reporters. “It’s obvious we’ve got five weeks or whatever it is, too. So, there’s a sense of urgency.” The sense for the Reds has been one of pure frustration and they took much of it out in a 12-5 victory over Detroit on Monday, using a 10-run inning to snap a season high-tying nine-game losing streak. Trading away stalwarts Johnny Cueto and Mike Leake has left the Reds with an all-rookie starting rotation, resulting in an average of 5.3 runs allowing during the nine-game skid.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (8-8, 3.79 ERA) vs. Reds LH John Lamb (0-1, 6.35)

Wood has yielded at least three runs in all four starts since he was acquired from Atlanta, but his lone victory in that stretch came in his first start against the Reds on Aug. 14. Wood allowed three runs on five in 6 1/3 innings in that victory, but followed that up with a loss at Oakland on Wednesday, posting an identical line in 5 2/3 innings. Control has been a problem for Wood, who has walked three in three straight starts.

Lamb makes his third career start and second against the Dodgers since he came over from the Kansas City Royals in the deal for Cueto. Lamb started well against the Dodgers in his major-league debut before unraveling in the fifth inning, capped by a three-run homer by Adrian Gonzalez. Lamb did not factor in the decision last time out versus Arizona, giving up three runs on nine hits while striking out eight in 5 1/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 1B Joey Votto, who belted a two-run homer Monday, has drawn 13 walks during the first seven games of the current homestand.

2. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley is 2-for-13 with a pair of doubles since he was acquired from Philadelphia.

3. Reds 2B Brandon Phillips had a two-run homer and two-run triple in Monday’s huge inning - Cincinnati’s first 10-spot since Aug. 19, 2005.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Reds 3