Preview: Dodgers at Reds

The Los Angeles Dodgers put an end to a pair of losing streaks and can clinch a series win against the host Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday in the second of a three-game set. The National League West-leading Dodgers halted a five-game skid with a 5-1 victory Tuesday and also halted a string of eight consecutive defeats on the road.

Los Angeles had scored only five runs in its previous four losses before beating Cincinnati for the fourth straight time in a span of 12 days. Third baseman Justin Turner broke out of a 1-for-22 funk with a two-run homer to give him 51 RBIs, matching his career high from 2011 with the New York Mets. The Reds have dropped 10 of their last 11 games and have won just one of 11 series since the All-Star break. They’ll be hard-pressed to end that streak when they send struggling rookie David Holmberg to the mound to face Dodgers left-hander Brett Anderson.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (7-8, 3.52 ERA) vs. Reds LH David Holmberg (1-3, 6.57)

Anderson registered his fourth quality start in his last five turns last time out against Houston but wound up with the loss after giving up three runs and seven hits over six innings. The 27-year-old made his lone career start against Cincinnati on Aug. 15, earning the victory with six innings of three-run ball. Anderson has made 11 starts away from home, logging a 4-4 mark with an impressive 2.95 ERA.

Holmberg has regressed during a three-start losing streak, the last two coming in ugly fashion. He was rattled for five runs on 11 hits over five innings in a 6-3 loss versus Arizona last time out and lasted only two innings while getting rocked for seven runs by the Dodgers in his previous turn. He has been prone to the long ball, yielding six homers in his last three starts, and has as many strikeouts as walks (14).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal (shoulder) missed his second straight game and is out until Thursday at the earliest.

2. Reds 1B Joey Votto has drawn 12 walks and scored eight runs in his last five games.

3. Dodgers RHP Mat Latos pitched a simulated game Monday and is expected to start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Reds 3