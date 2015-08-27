Preview: Dodgers at Reds

Zack Greinke attempts to rebound from his first loss in more than two months and complete a three-game sweep for the Los Angeles Dodgers when he takes the mound Thursday afternoon against the host Cincinnati Reds. The major-league leader in ERA with a minuscule 1.67, Greinke is seeking his second victory over the Reds in a 12-day span.

Los Angeles appears to have heeded reigning Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw’s advice to play with more urgency, winning two in a row versus the Reds after dropping the first five on its road trip. The Dodgers were scuffling at the plate entering the series, but they have come alive in Cincinnati, swatting five home runs after producing five runs in their previous four games. Righr fielder Yasiel Puig was among three players to go deep Wednesday, extending his hitting streak to nine games. Losers of 11 of 12 overall, the Reds are 1-8 entering the finale of their 10-game homestand.

TV: 12:35 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (13-3, 1.67 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-9, 3.97)

Greinke surrendered a pair of home runs last time out - matching his total from his previous 12 starts combined - and took the loss against Houston despite allowing three runs on only three hits over seven innings. He dominated the Reds with seven innings of one-run ball on Aug. 16 to improve to 6-2 with a 2.62 ERA in 11 starts against them. Greinke must be wary of first baseman Joey Votto, who is 12-for-27 with three homers against him.

DeSclafani was reached for 10 hits for the second time in three starts and was charged with six runs over five innings in an 11-7 loss to Arizona last time out. The 25-year-old DeSclafani was a hard-luck loser to Greinke and the Dodgers in his previous turn, giving up two runs on six hits over six innings. He has struggled in his first year at Great American Ball Park, logging a 3-6 record and 5.85 ERA in 11 home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal (shoulder) said he expects to return to the lineup for the series finale after missing the previous three games.

2. Reds RF Jay Bruce is 7-for-55 with zero home runs in his last 15 games.

3. Dodgers 2B Chase Utley took ground balls at third base before Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Reds 2