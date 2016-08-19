Preview: Dodgers at Reds

(Updated: UPDATES Dodgers' lead to a half-game over Giants in Para 1)

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their lead in the National League West and continue their recent dominance over the Cincinnati Reds on Friday as they begin a four-game series at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati has lost nine in a row to the Dodgers, who are 14 games over .500 and hold a half-game lead over San Francisco atop the division.

The Dodgers were denied a three-game sweep of Philadelphia on Thursday as right fielder Josh Reddick went 0-for-4 from the cleanup spot in a 5-4 loss. Reddick is 9-for-57 in 14 games since being acquired from Oakland and might soon have to share playing time with recently demoted Yasiel Puig, who was praised by president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman this week after going 15-for-30 with three home runs and 11 RBI in his first eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City. Reddick will look to get untracked against the Reds, who took three of four against Miami despite missing starters Brandon Phillips, Adam Duvall and Billy Hamilton for much of the series. Duvall is hitting .208 in 48 at-bats this month and hasn't played since Monday due to a bruised left foot, but the left fielder is expected to avoid the disabled list.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Bud Norris (6-9, 4.26 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (1-1, 3.72)

Norris missed the last two weeks because of a lower back strain but was cleared to return after allowing one run over 5 2/3 innings in a rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga last Saturday. The 31-year-old has gone 3-2 with a 4.34 ERA since being acquired from Atlanta on June 30. Joey Votto is 5-for-15 with a home run against Norris, who is 1-3 with a 4.41 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against Cincinnati.

Adleman made four starts for the Reds in May before landing on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. Reds manager Bryan Price said the 28-year-old will receive an extended look in the rotation after going 3-1 with a 2.38 ERA in 10 starts for Triple-A Louisville, including 14 scoreless innings over his last two starts. “He’s made a handful of really good, quality starts,” Price told reporters. “That would suggest that he’s ready for re-immersion into our rotation.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart missed Thursday’s game with a sore knee and is listed as day-to-day.

2. Dodgers LHP Rich Hill (blister) threw a simulated game on Thursday in Arizona and could return during next week's home series against San Francisco.

3. Reds RHP Michael Lorenzen has missed the last three games while on bereavement leave but is expected to be available Friday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Reds 4