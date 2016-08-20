Preview: Dodgers at Reds

Los Angeles ace Clayton Kershaw won’t be starting Saturday in Cincinnati when the Dodgers continue their four-game series against the Reds, but he’ll still be the center of attention. Kershaw has been out since June 27 with back pain but will throw a bullpen session before Saturday’s game and hopes to begin a minor league rehab assignment before the end of the month.

The return of the three-time Cy Young award winner would provide a much-needed boost for the Dodgers, who fell behind first-place San Francisco by a half game in the National League West after Bud Norris failed to get through the fourth inning of Friday’s 9-2 loss. The defeat snapped the Dodgers’ nine-game winning streak against Cincinnati, which has gone 20-12 since the All-Star break due in part to a resurgent bullpen that has bounced back from a disastrous first half. “We've been firing on all cylinders,” Reds starter Dan Straily told reporters. “We finally have a group of guys here who are playing really well. This is how we expected to play.” The Dodgers had similar expectations for right fielder Josh Reddick, but the veteran is 10-for-61 without an RBI in 15 games since being acquired from Oakland and is expected to receive the day off Saturday.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (0-1, 45.00 ERA) vs. Reds LH Brandon Finnegan (7-9, 4.54)

Anderson had a season debut to forget last Sunday as the 28-year-old allowed five runs on five hits in one inning against Pittsburgh before leaving with a sprained left wrist. “It was obviously short, but not very sweet,” he told reporters after the game. “But all things considered, I feel good.” Anderson, who has spent most of the season on the disabled list following back surgery in March, owns a 2-0 record and 2.13 ERA in two career starts against the Reds.

Finnegan looks to bounce back after yielding four runs on seven hits and three walks over 5 1/3 innings in last Monday’s 6-3 loss to Miami. The 23-year-old has completed seven innings just twice in 24 starts this season and not once since June 9. Finnegan turned in a dominant effort against the Dodgers on May 23, when he was the hard-luck loser while yielding one run with two strikeouts and four walks over a career-high eight innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cincinnati LF Adam Duvall (foot) has been out of the starting lineup for the last four games but could return Saturday.

2. Dodgers SS Corey Seager is 19-for-43 with two homers and five RBI during his 10-game hitting streak.

3. The Reds activated RHP Michael Lorenzen from the bereavement list and optioned OF Kyle Waldrop to Triple-A Louisville.

PREDICTION: Reds 8, Dodgers 5