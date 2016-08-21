Preview: Dodgers at Reds

The Cincinnati Reds fell out of playoff contention months ago, but they’ve clearly embraced the spoiler role in recent weeks. The Reds are 21-12 since the All-Star break and have won a season-high five straight games heading into Sunday’s contest against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers, who have lost three in a row for the first time since July 5-7 and sit one-half game behind first-place San Francisco in the National League West.

The Dodgers were outhit 18-3 in Saturday’s 11-1 loss and have been outscored 25-7 in their past three games. Manager Dave Roberts continues to be patient with struggling right fielder Josh Reddick, who was held out of the starting lineup Saturday but struck out as a pinch hitter and is 10-for-62 without an RBI in 16 games since being acquired from Oakland. “Everyone’s going to go through struggles,” Roberts told reporters. “All hitters go through that. At the beginning of the season, it’s magnified. And with Josh coming over to a new team, it’s magnified. We expect him to get out of it and be the hitter he’s been his whole career.” The Dodgers allowed three home runs on Saturday, including one from shortstop Jose Peraza after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville prior to the game to start in place of Zack Cozart, who has missed the last three games due to knee and Achilles injuries and is unlikely to play Sunday.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Julio Urias (3-2, 4.41 ERA) vs. Reds RH Anthony DeSclafani (7-1, 3.10)

Urias is making his first start since Aug. 8 in order to give Kenta Maeda and Scott Kazmir extra rest. The 20-year-old rookie, who has gone 2-2 with a 4.37 ERA in 10 starts, last pitched on Aug. 13 and tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief in the Dodgers’ 8-4 win over Pittsburgh. Urias is facing the Reds for the first time after going 2-1 with a 3.38 ERA in four games (three starts) against other NL Central opponents.

DeSclafani allowed two runs over six innings last Tuesday in a 6-3 win over Miami and made another strong impression on Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “We didn't really mount a whole lot of charges as far as getting to DeSclafani,” Mattingly told reporters. “This guy has good stuff, seeing him last year. We had a lot of trouble with him last year.” The 26-year-old is 1-2 with a 2.37 ERA in three career starts covering 19 innings against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (back) threw a successful bullpen session on Saturday and could begin a minor league rehab assignment by the end of the month.

2. The Reds optioned RHP Keyvius Sampson to Triple-A Louisville to make room for Peraza.

3. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez is 21-for-51 during his 13-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Reds 6, Dodgers 3