Preview: Dodgers at Reds

Following a pair of humbling losses to begin the weekend, the Los Angeles Dodgers reclaimed the form that allowed them to defeat the resurgent Cincinnati Reds nine straight times entering this series in their last time out. The Dodgers attempt to salvage a split of their four-game set with the Reds on Monday when they wrap up a seven-game road trip.

The Reds struck early and often to begin the series, extending their winning streak to five games after a 9-2 rout Friday and 11-1 triumph Saturday to improve to 21-12 since the All-Star break. Los Angeles (68-55) countered with its own dominant effort Sunday, however, as 20-year-old rookie Julio Urias held Cincinnati to six singles over as many innings in a 4-0 victory to stop their three-game losing streak and allow it to move ahead of San Francisco (68-56) by a half-game for first place in the National League West. Los Angeles also has a safety net of being 3 1/2 games clear for the first wild-card spot as they prepare for a critical six-game homestand this week with three apiece versus the Giants and Chicago Cubs. Cincinnati's surge has allowed it to move into a last-place tie with Milwaukee in the NL Central basement, but Sunday's setback kept the Reds from matching their longest winning streak since claiming six in a row from May 10-16, 2013.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (10-6, 4.41 ERA) vs. Reds RH Homer Bailey (2-1, 3.66)

Kazmir flirted with danger all game long at Philadelphia on Wednesday, but he allowed only two runs despite yielding eight hits and three walks in five frames to snap a three-start losing streak. Despite a somewhat bloated 4.77 ERA, the three-time All-Star has won all six of his decisions on the road, although he has surrendered 12 homers in those 11 outings. Kazmir permitted one run and fanned a season-high 12 versus the Reds on May 25, improving to 2-0 with a 1.38 ERA in two starts against them.

Bailey turned in his third solid effort in four tries since completing his recovery from Tommy John surgery July 31, settling for a no-decision Wednesday versus Miami after allowing two runs (one earned) over five innings. The 30-year Texan has struck out 27 over 19 2/3 innings and given up more than two runs only once since his return to the rotation. Adrian Gonzalez (10-for-23, five home runs) has performed exceedingly well against Bailey, who is 4-3 with a 3.84 ERA in nine starts versus the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds 3B Eugenio Suarez extended his hitting streak to seven games with a 3-for-4 effort Sunday and is 11-for-19 with five doubles over his last five contests.

2. Gonzalez is batting .400 with three home runs and 11 RBIs during his 14-game hitting streak, while Los Angeles SS Corey Seager is batting .458 during his 12-game hitting streak.

3. Cincinnati SS Zack Cozart (knee) has not played in this series and is unlikely to return to the lineup Monday. He was also spotted in a walking boot Sunday because of Achilles' inflammation.

