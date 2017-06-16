The Cincinnati Reds are eager to return to Great American Ball Park after stumbling through an 0-6 road trip that kicked off with a three-game sweep against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Reds get a chance to exact some revenge, hosting the Dodgers on Friday in the opener of a three-game set before hitting the road for seven in a row.

Los Angeles piled up 21 runs against Cincinnati last weekend and had ripped off six consecutive victories before a 12-5 loss at Cleveland on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series. Rookie Cody Bellinger homered for the fifth time in six games to give him 18 in 47 contests -- only Gary Sanchez (19) of the New York Yankees has hit more in his first 47 career games. Reds first baseman Joey Votto is on a tear of his own, hitting safely in nine straight games and blasting five homers in his last eight to increase his season total to 19. Votto was 4-for-13 with a pair of homers last weekend at Los Angeles and owns a career average of .333 against the Dodgers in 61 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (6-0, 2.01 ERA) vs. Reds RH Tim Adleman (4-2, 4.34)

Wood came off the 10-day disabled list to face the Reds on Saturday and did not factor in the decision after allowing three runs and five hits over 5 2/3 innings. He was riding a streak of 25 1/3 scoreless innings spanning four starts and had won his last five outings before he went on the DL. Wood owns a career record of 2-0 in four appearances (three starts) against the Reds.

Adleman also did not factor in his start against the Dodgers on Sunday, permitting three runs (two earned) and five hits, including two homers, over five innings. The Georgetown product posted quality starts in each of his previous three turns, giving up four runs and 10 hits in 21 innings. Adleman beat the Dodgers in his only other start against them with five scoreless innings in August of 2016.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Dodgers announced they will start RHP Kenta Maeda on Sunday, allowing the Reds to miss ace LHP Clayton Kershaw.

2. Reds RF Scott Schebler is 7-for-14 over his last four games.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez received a second opinion that confirmed a herniated disk. He will receive an epidural.

PREDICTION: Reds 4, Dodgers 3