The Los Angeles Dodgers are inching their way up the standings with wins in seven of their last eight games and finally are beginning to play well on the road. The Dodgers will try to improve to 4-1 on their six-game trip and clinch another series win when they visit the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Los Angeles improved to 17-16 on the road and 42-26 overall with its 3-1 win on Friday and remains locked in a three-way battle for supremacy in the National League West with Arizona and Colorado. Dodgers rookie sensation Cody Bellinger continues to give the team a spark, recording a single on Friday to improve to 8-for-25 with six home runs, eight RBIs and seven runs scored in his last six games. Friday's setback marked the seventh straight for the Reds, who began their slide by dropping three in a row at Los Angeles last weekend. Cincinnati will try to get the better of the Dodgers on Saturday by sending Asher Wojciechowski to the mound, while Los Angeles counters with Hyun-Jin Ryu.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), FSN Ohio (Cincinnati)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (2-6, 4.42 ERA) vs. Reds RH Asher Wojciechowski (1-0, 5.21)

Ryu still is trying to re-establish his position in the rotation but is winless in his last three starts. The South Korean lasted just four innings against the Reds at home on Sunday, allowing four runs and six hits - three home runs - in a no-decision. Cincinnati's high-powered trio of Adam Duvall, Scott Schebler and Joey Votto each took Ryu deep as he fell to 2-1 with a 4.44 ERA in four career starts against the Reds.

Wojciechowski still is searching for his first win as a starter and struggled at Los Angeles last Saturday, when he was charged with four runs and six hits in five innings without factoring in the decision. The 28-year-old turned in his lone quality start against St. Louis on June 5, allowing two runs and eight hits while striking out six in six frames. Wojciechowski has registered 13 strikeouts and three walks in 19 innings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Reds RHP Homer Bailey (elbow) threw a bullpen session at Great American Ball Park on Friday and is expected to make at least one more rehab start before making his season debut.

2. Los Angeles 3B Justin Turner has hit safely in each of his last 12 games and is batting .382.

3. Cincinnati C Stuart Turner (hamstring) could be activated from the 10-day disabled list on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Reds 5