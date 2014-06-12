Simon earns 9th win as Reds beat Dodgers

CINCINNATI -- In his role as pitching coach the past four seasons, Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price watched right-hander Alfredo Simon excel in a long relief role. But Price couldn’t have expected the results Simon has put forth since moving into the starting rotation in place of the injured Mat Latos.

“Him pitching deep into ballgames and staying aggressive in the strike zone,” Price said when asked about the most surprising aspects of Simon’s performance to date. “He’s pitched well in some very high-leverage situations.”

On Thursday afternoon, Simon allowed one run in eight innings for his ninth win, and third baseman Todd Frazier homered, lifting the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the finale of a four-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Cincinnati (31-35) earned a split in the four-game series and finished 5-5 on the 10-game homestand.

“It could’ve been a very disappointing homestand,” Price said. “We were stung in the first two games by the Dodgers. We came back with two very impressive wins.”

Los Angeles (35-33) went 4-3 on the road trip, dropping their major-league-best road mark to 22-14.

“We played pretty well this trip,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Basically you play at .500 or a little above on the road, you’re going to feel pretty good about it. Up to this point, we haven’t been able to make hay at home. That’s the thing that has to change for us.”

Simon (9-3) lasted just 3 2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs when he last faced Los Angeles on May 27 at Dodger Stadium. He was much better on Thursday, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and five strikeouts in eight innings, dropping his ERA to 2.95.

“Not just the 9-3, because sometimes you’re the benefactor of runs every fifth day, but he’s sub-3.00 ERA, doing everything statistically that you’d hope for,” Price said.

Aroldis Chapman earned his 10th save. He hasn’t allowed a run in his last 10 appearances.

Dodgers starter Zack Greinke (8-3), who came in 5-1 with a 2.73 ERA in nine career starts against Cincinnati, allowed two earned runs on six hits in six innings.

Left fielder Matt Kemp, who was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the second inning on Wednesday, delivered an RBI single in the first inning to put the Dodgers ahead 1-0. It was among three hits off Simon in the first.

Frazier lofted a solo homer on the first pitch from Greinke following left fielder Skip Schumaker’s leadoff single, putting Cincinnati ahead 2-1.

“Just baseball, I guess,” Greinke said. “Frazier’s hot. A first-pitch slider at the bottom of the zone, you take your chances. But he’s a strong guy and got a homer out of it.”

Both Simon and Greinke settled in after the rocky first inning. Simon set down 11 straight and Greinke retired 15 of 16.

Simon pulled a Houdini act in the seventh.

After being held hitless by Simon for four innings, the Dodgers began the inning with singles by Kemp and center fielder Andre Ethier to put runners at first and third with nobody out.

But Simon retired catcher Tim Federowicz on a shallow fly. Kemp was caught in a rundown between third and home. Simon struck out pinch hitter Scott Van Slyke to end the threat.

Cincinnati added insurance runs in the eighth when shortstop Zack Cozart doubled and scored on scored on a wild pitch by Brandon League and a pinch-hit RBI single by Ryan Ludwick.

Simon allowed no runs and three hits over his final seven innings.

“In the first inning he was a little off,” said catcher Devin Mesoraco. “He was bouncing balls in the dirt, pulling pitches a little bit. He knew we needed a big start out of him today. He was a little too amped up. It was just a matter of him relaxing a little bit. He settled down.”

NOTES: Reds RHP Mat Latos threw a bullpen session on Thursday. “By tomorrow we’ll be able to say if he’s starting on Saturday (at Milwaukee),” said Reds manager Bryan Price. Latos began the season on the disabled list following offseason elbow and knee surgeries. He made four minor-league rehab starts. ... Price believes RHP Johnny Cueto (6-5, 1.85) is the top candidate to start for the National League in the All-Star Game. “I don’t think there’s any question he’s at the top of the list,” Price said. “I just wish he had the won-loss record to support what he’s doing.” ... Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez, who was scratched from Wednesday’s start due to right shoulder irritation, was out of the lineup again Thursday after having an injection in the shoulder on Wednesday. ... Dodgers C A.J. Ellis, on the DL since May 25 with a right ankle sprain, is expected to be activated on Friday.