Dodgers defeat Reds to snap five-game slide

CINCINNATI - Following a fifth consecutive loss and eighth straight road defeat, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw said the club should panic. Meanwhile, manager Don Mattingly recommended a greater sense of urgency.

“We’ve been on cruise control at times, every team goes through that,” shortstop Jimmy Rollins said. “We’re up front. No one’s going to roll over for us. We have to show why we’re the better team every single night.”

During Tuesday night’s game, it appeared the Dodgers took the messages to heart.

Rollins and Justin Turner homered and left-hander Alex Wood allowed a run in 5 2/3 innings, lifting Los Angeles to a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the opener of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

“Today was the first day of our season,” Mattingly said. “It feels like a big win for us.”

Rollins handed the National League West-leading Dodgers (68-56) a five-run lead in the sixth with a two-out, two-run homer off right-hander Ryan Mattheus.

The 422-foot blast was Rollins’ 13th homer this season. He went 2-for-4 with a double, homer and two RBIs.

“We all have a job to do,” Rollins said. “It was a very big win, especially the way the games transpired in Oakland and Houston. Being no-hit, not really scoring runs. It was good to get back on track tonight.”

Wood (9-8) exited Tuesday’s game with 88 pitches and two outs in the sixth and didn’t seem pleased with the decision, darting down the dugout steps and into the clubhouse without the customary handshake line.

He gave up only four hits and one earned run with three walks and four Ks.

“You always want to stay in,” Wood said. “We had the little sense of urgency Kersh was talking about. It was one of my better outings command-wise. There were some walks in there. But it was good to get in the win column.”

Right-hander Chris Hatcher allowed third baseman Todd Frazier’s RBI double to drive home the Reds’ first run, but that was all.

Frazier went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a RBI for Cincinnati (52-72) which has lost 10 of 11.

The Reds, who rallied from a five-run deficit with a 10-run sixth inning in Monday’s victory over Detroit, loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth.

Luis Avilan, though, fanned right fielder Jay Bruce to end the threat.

Kenley Jansen, who suffered the blown save in a loss at Houston on Sunday, pitched a 1-2-3 ninth.

Rookie left-hander John Lamb (0-2), making his third start since being acquired by Cincinnati from the Kansas City Royals in the Johnny Cueto deal, took the loss.

“Without a doubt I’d like to take the club deeper into the game,” Lamb said. “It’s definitely a learning experience. I can learn what pitches to throw but then I have to execute them. I‘m learning to continue to make pitches and apply the pressure. Walks have come back to bite me in the butt.”

After getting swept in Oakland and Houston, it didn’t take long for the Dodgers to respond Tuesday.

Los Angeles began the game with consecutive doubles by and right fielder Yasiel Puig to produce the game’s first run.

However, after going 2-for-26 with runners in scoring position during the five-game losing skid, the Dodgers couldn’t get Puig home from second.

In the third, Turner came through with a two-run homer, his 15th of the season, barely clearing the left field wall to give the Dodgers a 3-0 lead.

It was the third home run allowed by Lamb in 13 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and five hits in five innings with three walks and six strikeouts.

A nice running catch by Puig on center fielder Jason Bourgeois’ line drive prevented a run in the fifth.

“We didn’t have a lot of opportunities,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “Wood did a good job going back and forth on his three-pitch mix.”

NOTES: The Dodgers reinstated RHP Juan Nicasio from the disabled list after he missed the minimum 15 days due to a strained abdominal muscle. He fills the roster spot that opened when RHP Yimi Garcia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday. ... Dodgers RHP Mat Latos pitched a simulated game on Monday in Arizona, where he will remain until his next scheduled start Saturday against the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. ... Reds CF Billy Hamilton, on the DL with a sprained capsule in his right shoulder, isn’t likely to return the first day he is eligible, Sept. 3, according to manager Bryan Price. ... Reds RHP Donn Roach, designated for assignment last week, was claimed off waivers by the Toronto Blue Jays. ... Entering play Tuesday, the Dodgers’ .571 winning percentage at Great American Ball Park ranked second behind the New York Mets’ .605 mark.