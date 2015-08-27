Dodgers defeat Reds for second straight win

CINCINNATI -- The Los Angeles Dodgers put together a complete performance on Wednesday night featuring some aspects of their game that were missing at times during a recent losing streak -- early clutch hitting and lock-down bullpen work in crucial moments.

The Dodgers hit three fourth-inning homers, including two-run shots by Yasiel Puig and A.J Ellis, and Brett Anderson allowed three unearned runs in 6 2/3 innings of a 7-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

It was the second straight win for the Dodgers (69-56), who arrived in Cincinnati on Monday having lost five straight games and eight in a row on the road.

A solo homer by left fielder Scott Van Slyke began a five-run barrage in the fourth inning against Reds right-hander David Holmberg (1-4), helping the Dodgers build a 6-0 lead.

Anderson (8-8), bolstered by the early run support, needed only 72 pitches to get through six innings.

“He was efficient,” said manager Don Mattingly. “Just kept doing his thing, changing speeds, working quick and getting outs.”

He retired 11 straight into the seventh when a dropped pop fly by second baseman Chase Utley sparked a two-out Reds rally.

“It was a semi-tough play for Chase and it got away from him,” Mattingly said. “They scored three runs and then it’s a different game.”

Left fielder Ivan De Jesus Jr.’s RBI hit and a two-run single to center by catcher Brayan Pena cut the Dodgers’ lead to 6-3.

Right-hander Pedro Villarreal pitched 3 1/3 scoreless innings to give Cincinnati a chance.

“When you’re not winning you have to find victories in other ways,” manager Bryan Price said. “Pedro saved the rest of the bullpen and didn’t allow the Dodgers to get that separation. That gave us a chance to comeback.”

The Reds’ rally continued in the eighth, when second baseman Brandon Phillips delivered an RBI single against Juan Nicasio to make the score 6-4.

With the tying runs aboard, Luis Avilan won a lefty-lefty matchup with right fielder Jay Bruce, striking him out to end the inning.

“That’s the part I love about relieving,” Avilan said. “Those situations with men on base.”

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s RBI double in the ninth provided a cushion for Kenley Jansen, who allowed a hit and a walk before notching his 25th save.

“Getting the ball to Kenley with the lead, I felt good,” Mattingly said. “But it was nice to get that extra run.”

LA came out swinging on Wednesday, beginning with second baseman Kike Hernandez’s bases-loaded single to right, making the score 1-0 in the second.

In the fifth, Van Slyke led off with his fifth home run of the season. After a walk to Utley, Ellis launched his fourth homer of the year to center, putting the Dodgers ahead 4-0.

“I‘m struggling with consistency,” Holmberg said. “The command is really not there. I just have to work on repeating my delivery between starts. Nobody wants to work up in the zone.”

Puig’s 413-foot, two-run blast to center put LA ahead 6-0, capping a five-run inning against Holmberg (1-4), who was charged with six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Not much went right during the first six innings for Cincinnati (52-73), which has lost 11 of 12.

In the sixth, Hernandez broke his bat on a routine grounder. But Reds shortstop Eugenio Suarez had to dodge the top of Hernandez’s bat, allowing the ball to roll into the outfield for a double.

Hernandez was left stranded by the Dodgers, who went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

“In this ballpark you don’t want to let things get away from you,” Mattingly said. “They made it interesting. One of those nights where the game teaches you, you have to keep playing. You’d like to add on.”

Following the game, Anderson lamented one thing about his outing: That he wasn’t able to pick up Utley after his seventh-inning error.

“You want to pick up your teammate,” he said. “I was mad at myself. It was a weird game. My stuff was nothing to write home about. But you take the win.”

NOTES: Dodgers CF Joc Pederson, who hasn’t played since Friday while mired in a 5-for-41 slump, could return to the lineup for Thursday’s series finale against the Reds, manager Don Mattingly said. ... Dodgers 2B Chase Utley took grounders at third base before Wednesday’s game. He’s expected to back up 3B Justin Turner when regular 2B Howie Kendrick comes off the disabled list. ... Reds OF Brennan Boesch missed his fourth straight game with a deep bone bruise after fouling a ball off his right ankle on Saturday. ... Los Angeles has spent 133 days in first place, second only to the St. Louis Cardinals, who have led the National League Central for 136 days.