Dodgers sweep Reds behind Greinke

CINCINNATI -- The Los Angeles Dodgers felt fortunate to come away with a victory on Thursday afternoon despite squandering two bases-loaded situations and grounding into five double plays.

“We had some chances to do some damage,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly lamented.

The bullpen also was a little short, but starter Zack Greinke worked seven shutout innings, allowing four hits, and catcher Yasmani Grandal drove in the lone run with a bases-loaded grounder in a 1-0 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The win gave the Dodgers a three-game sweep at Great American Ball Park. Cincinnati (52-74) has lost 12 of 13.

Left fielder Andre Ethier went 3-for-3 for the Dodgers (70-56), who swept a series in Cincinnati for the first time since 2008.

“I wouldn’t say it salvaged (the road trip),” Mattingly said. “But it’s nice to put three (wins) together after the way it started. The point now is just to win games.”

Greinke (14-3) struck out nine and walked two for LA, which has won three straight since snapping a five-game losing streak and eight-game road skid on Tuesday.

An elevated pitch count prevented Greinke from extending into the eighth or beyond.

“For the most part, I was getting ahead,” Greinke said. “It took me a while. There were a couple longer at-bats that got my pitch count up. I didn’t know how many (relievers) weren’t available today. Good thing I didn’t have a bad outing.”

With a short bullpen, right-hander Jim Johnson posted his 10th save with a perfect ninth after Chris Hatcher tossed a scoreless eighth for the Dodgers, which featured a potential game-tying drive to the wall by Reds third baseman Todd Frazier.

“Nervous? Just one of those 1-0 games,” Mattingly said. “We wanted to win it in nine (innings). If we get into extras, we’re in a little trouble because of the bullpen situation.”

Right-hander Anthony DeSclafani (7-10), one of eight rookie pitchers to start for the Reds this year, went toe to toe with Greinke, allowing one run, six hits and a walk and striking out six.

“It is fun to go against Greinke,” DeSclafani said. “It was tough on the hitters today going against him. It’s frustrating to lose a game like this, but I can only control what I can control. I can’t say enough about the guys behind me.”

Grandal marked his return to the lineup with a bases-loaded double-play grounder to drive in a run, putting the Dodgers ahead 1-0 in the second inning. It was one of three double-play grounders for Grandal.

Greinke, coming off a loss Saturday in Houston in which he allowed three runs in seven innings, retired the first seven Reds batters. But Cincinnati kept the pressure on.

Greinke allowed two singles in the third but fanned Frazier to end the inning. Cincinnati had runners on first and third with one out in the fifth, but Greinke struck out two straight batters to end that threat.

“There wasn’t a lot of opportunity, but we had some,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “We didn’t cash in. Greinke is good everywhere, home and road, day or night. Yet I don’t think he’s invincible.”

The Reds did manage to push Greinke’s pitch count to 98 through six innings. He came back out for the seventh, allowing only an infield single to finish with 109 pitches.

The Dodgers failed to add insurance runs despite loading the bases with one out in the eighth and no outs in the ninth. But they held on.

“You’d hope to do better on a road trip,” Greinke said. “But we’re still in first, as of now. We’re facing some tough teams (Cubs, Giants) when we go home, so it’s good we can leave here feeling good.”

NOTES: Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez left with a right knee contusion after fouling a pitch off his leg and LF Yasiel Puig departed in the ninth after beating out an infield hit. ... Dodgers CF Joc Pederson made his first start since Friday when the Dodgers were no-hit by Houston’s Mike Fiers. Pederson is batting .161 in his past 30 games. ... Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal returned to the lineup after sitting out two games with a sore left shoulder. ... Reds manager Bryan Price indicated that RHPs Michael Lorenzen and Robert Stephenson, the club’s top pitching prospect, could be promoted from Triple-A when the rosters expand Sept. 1. ... Reds RHP Anthony DeSclafani made the 78th start by a Reds rookie this season. Eight rookie pitchers have started at least one game for Cincinnati.