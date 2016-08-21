Finnegan, Reds overpower Dodgers

CINCINNATI -- Scott Schebler, who began his career in the Los Angeles Dodgers' organization before being traded to Cincinnati in December, is enjoying facing his former teammates this weekend. And having success against them.

"It's fun to play against them," the Reds right fielder said before Saturday night's game. "Getting to beat up on them, always better."

Schebler, Adam Duvall and Jose Peraza homered and Brandon Finnegan held the Dodgers hitless for six innings to help lift the Reds to an 11-1 victory over Los Angeles at Great American Ball Park.

"The game got away from us pretty quickly," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. "It wasn't much of a game tonight. It was an ugly game."

The Dodgers remained one half-game behind the first-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West standings.

Peraza who was recalled from Triple-A prior to the game, went 3-for-5 with a home run and three RBIs, helping the Reds win their fifth straight game and improve to 21-12 since the All-Star break.

"Playing every day makes things easier," said Peraza, who has homered in consecutive big-league games. "I've got a rhythm going. I feel happy to be back here and contribute to a win."

In his last start against the Dodgers, Finnegan allowed one run and five hits but lost a 1-0 duel with Clayton Kershaw on May 21. He was equally dominant Saturday.

Finnegan (8-9) did not allow a hit until Adrian Gonzalez singled leading off the seventh. Gonzalez's hit was the only one allowed by Finnegan, who walked two and struck out eight over seven innings.

"I kept them off my fastball," Finnegan said. "With a team like the Dodgers you have to keep throwing strikes. I've pitched pretty well against them this year. I was just worried about making quality pitches."

Saturday's game was delayed 1 hour, 19 minutes by heavy rain just before the start of the bottom of the seventh.

The rain ended Finnegan's outing after 96 pitches. Reds manager Bryan Price said he might have considered allowing him to pitch the eighth if the no-hitter was intact.

"Let's just say it made the decision easier," Price said.

When play resumed, Cincinnati's bats remained hot.

Schebler's three-run homer in the eighth off J.P. Howell was his fourth of the season and made it 11-0. Schebler was a former Dodgers prospect and roommate of Corey Seager in the minor leagues.

Seager's pinch-single in the ninth extended his hitting streak to 11 games, and was one of only three hits collected by Los Angeles.

For the second straight start, Dodgers starter Brett Anderson left a game because of injury -- in the fourth inning with a blister on his left pitching index finger.

"He wasn't getting his breaking ball over. That's when (the blister) became evident," Roberts said. "It was something he had (before) in rehab. Tonight, he got the lineup turned over a couple of times and it got hot and (the blister) got to the second layer."

He allowed six earned runs and nine hits in three-plus innings.

Anderson left his last start with a wrist injury after allowing five runs and five hits in one inning in his 2016 debut after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in March to repair a bulging disk in his lower back.

In the first inning Saturday, Anderson gave up four straight hits, including a three-run homer by Duvall, that put Cincinnati ahead 4-0 before an out was recorded.

Duvall's homer, his 28th of the season, came on the second pitch he saw after missing four games since fouling a pitch off his left foot Monday.

Finnegan doubled and scored on Peraza's single in the second to give the Reds a 5-0 lead.

Peraza made it a career-high three RBIs on the night when he belted a 1-0 pitch from Grant Dayton for his second home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fourth to make it 7-0.

"Tonight wasn't ideal conditions," Anderson said. "We wanted to catch (the blister) before it got too bad. I wanted to go out there and provide some innings. My stuff was good, but I gave up hard hits and some weird hits."

NOTES: Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw threw between 20-25 pitches in a bullpen session Saturday in Great American Ball Park. Manager Dave Roberts called Kershaw's session "successful" and expects him to throw again Tuesday in Los Angeles, this time around 40-45 pitches. ... The Reds recalled INF/OF Jose Peraza from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday and optioned RHP Keyvius Sampson to Triple-A. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart will be out for a couple more days because of right knee and left Achilles discomfort. ... Roberts announced that RHP Kenta Maeda will start against the Giants on Tuesday.