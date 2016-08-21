Utley, Urias lift Dodgers over Reds

CINCINNATI -- Julio Urias was still a teenager less than two weeks ago.

Now, at the ripe age of 20, the Los Angeles Dodgers' left-hander is displaying a confidence and calm demeanor on the mound indicative of a seasoned veteran.

Where does that come from?

"That's a gift from God," Urias said, via an interpreter. "That's something I was given at a young age. Thanks to the coaching staff and my teammates, I've been able to make the best of it."

On Sunday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, a leadoff homer by Chase Utley gave Urias all the run support he would need in a 4-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

Urias, making his 11th big-league start, allowed six hits and had six strikeouts over six shutout innings and 97 pitches. He also picked a runner off first.

"He was getting his breaking ball over for strikes, keeping the ball down in the strike zone," manager Dave Roberts said. "He kept the running game at bay. It was an all-around plus day. He has a very good mound presence."

The Dodgers (68-55) snapped a three-game losing skid.

Urias isn't overpowering. But he didn't walk a batter on Sunday and was content to allow Reds batters to put the ball in play.

"The coaches and catchers have trusted me and that has helped a lot," Urias said. "They told me to trust my changeup and throw it for a strike."

The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Reds, who out-hit the Dodgers 9-8 on Sunday but stranded six and went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

The Reds are 21-13 since the All-Star break and won the first two games of the series by a combined score of 20-3.

"We were on a prodigious run lately," said manager Bryan Price.

But they couldn't break through on Sunday against Urias, who turned 20 on Aug. 12. It was Cincinnati's seventh shutout loss this season.

Urias allowed two hits in the first inning, but a pick-off at first helped him escape damage.

"His fastball was missing arm-side in the first inning," Roberts said. "He made a little adjustment. From then on, he was pretty good."

After not hitting a homer in the first two games of the series, the Dodgers finally went deep in this first inning on Sunday when Utley crushed the fourth pitch from Anthony DeSclafani for his 11th of the season, putting the Dodgers up 1-0.

"For a starter, that's what you need," Urias said. "I'm grateful for my teammates being able to help me out (with early runs)."

DeSclafani (7-2) managed to pitch seven innings despite struggling with his command for much of the afternoon.

He gave up four runs on eight hits with a walk and six strikeouts over 104 pitches.

"I'd like to have that pitch (to Utley) back in the first inning," DeSclafani said. "In the third, I got behind guys. I just didn't make good pitches when I had to. I have to get better at that. This wasn't good enough. It was a grind."

Andrew Toles, recalled from Triple-A prior to Sunday's game, reached on an infield hit, then scored on Utley's single in the third. Corey Seager delivered another RBI hit to make the score 3-0 and extend his hitting streak to 12 games.

After giving up a couple hits in the first, Urias rolled through the next four frames, retiring 10 straight in one stretch. He faced two batters over the minimum on 78 pitches through five.

Adrian Gonzalez singled leading off the sixth to extend his hitting streak to 14 games, then scored on Joc Pederson's sacrifice fly to increase the Dodgers' lead to 4-0.

Urias (4-2) worked out of his first real jam in the sixth when he got Adam Duvall to pop out, stranding runners at first and third.

"Urias was better than I expected," Price said. "He got the breaking ball over early. I stacked the lineup with right-handers and he was able to get it in on them. We didn't square a lot of balls up today."

NOTES: The Dodgers recalled OF Andrew Toles from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned INF Chris Taylor to Triple-A. ... The Reds gave 1B Joey Votto and RF Scott Schebler days off on Sunday. ... Reds SS Zack Cozart will be out for a couple of more days because of right knee and left Achilles discomfort. ... Dodgers OF Andre Ethier, on the disabled list with a broken right tibia, has resumed taking batting practice and running. There is no timetable for his return. ... The Dodgers recorded their 11th shutout win of the season, tied with the Cubs and Phillies for the major-league lead.