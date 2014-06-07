Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers trot out another Cy Young-caliber pitcher when they visit the struggling Colorado Rockies on Saturday. Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke is 4-1 with a 1.67 ERA in six road starts this season and opposes Jhoulys Chacin, who is winless in six turns after missing April with a shoulder injury. The Dodgers spoiled the major-league debut of highly touted Colorado right-hander Eddie Butler with a 7-2 victory on Friday as Hyun-Jin Ryu (7-2) improved to 5-0 in six road starts.

The Rockies have lost eight in a row and 12 of their last 14 while yielding runs in 14-of-18 frames (30 total) in a stretch that ended with the sixth inning Friday. A bright spot for Colorado remains Troy Tulowitzki, who leads the majors with a .359 average and is hitting an eye-popping .505 in 91 at-bats at Coors Field. Los Angeles lead-off hitter Dee Gordon is 5-for-8 with three runs scored in his last two games after recording two triples among his three hits and driving in three runs Friday.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (8-2, 2.50 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jhoulys Chacin (0-4, 5.51)

Greinke allowed four runs - two on an infield hit - and five hits while striking out seven in six innings of Los Angeles’ 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday. The 30-year-old Florida native, who sports a 1.13 WHIP, has yielded seven earned runs in his last two starts after permitting seven in his previous six turns. Tulowitzki (4-for-19, seven strikeouts) and Justin Morneau (6-for-36, seven strikeouts) are among those who struggle against Greinke, who is 3-2 with a 4.25 ERA in 10 games against Colorado.

Colorado has scored 11 runs in Chacin’s turns this season after a 6-4 loss at Cleveland on Sunday in which he allowed four runs - three in the first inning - three hits and five walks (three in first) in five frames. “The first couple innings, I‘m not getting a feeling for my pitches, then I get better,” the 26-year-old Venezuelan, who won a career-high 14 games in 2013, told reporters afterward. “I don’t know why.” Adrian Gonzalez (6-for-13) and Andre Ethier (10-for-26, 10 walks) fare well against Chacin, who is 8-6 with a 3.66 ERA in 16 games against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig went 1-for-5 on Friday to extended his streak of reaching base safely to 37 games - tying Toronto’s Jose Bautista for the longest run of the season.

2. Rockies’ OF Michael Cuddyer did not play Friday after injuring his left shoulder in the ninth inning of Thursday’s 12-7 loss to Arizona.

3. Dodgers INF Miguel Rojas made his major-league debut as a defensive replacement for SS Hanley Ramirez in the eighth inning, and committed a fielding error on his first chance.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 9, Rockies 2