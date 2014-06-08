Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

With an eight-game losing streak behind them, the Colorado Rockies’ psyche will be much-improved when they face two-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in the finale of their three-game series. Colorado defeated Los Angeles 5-4 in 10 innings on Saturday for its third victory in the last 15 games after it was outscored 63-34 during a slide which dropped it out of contention in the National League West. The Rockies counter with fellow left-hander Jorge De La Rosa, who lost for the first time in seven decisions in his last start but has turned it around against Los Angeles.

Dodgers right fielder Yasiel Puig (right hip flexor strain) and second baseman Dee Gordon (right hip soreness) left Saturday’s game, and manager Don Mattingly didn’t shed much light on their situations. “I couldn’t answer that right now,” Mattingly told reporters. “The fact that there’s no further tests scheduled at this point leads me to believe, at least hopefully, that these are day-to-day issues and not long-term issues.” Los Angeles has not won or lost more than three games in a row this season.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (4-2, 3.32 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (6-4, 3.68)

Kershaw allowed a two-run homer to rookie phenom Jose Abreu among four hits while striking out nine in eight innings of a 5-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Monday. The 26-year-old Texan, who won the Cy Young Award in 2011 and 2013, is 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in his last three starts as he rounds into form after missing 1 1/2 months because of a shoulder injury. Kershaw is 10-5 with a 3.60 ERA in 23 starts against Colorado, including 5-3, 5.24 in 13 turns at Coors Field.

De La Rosa, who has allowed three or fewer runs in his last nine starts, yielded three runs and seven hits in seven innings of a 4-2 loss to Arizona on Tuesday. The 33-year-old Mexican is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in his last three outings against Los Angeles after going 0-8 with a 6.75 ERA in 14 previous games (10 starts). De La Rosa, who is 38-13 with a 4.06 ERA at Coors Field, won at Dodger Stadium 6-1 on April 27 when he permitted one run and four hits in seven innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies C Wilin Rosario (illness) was a late scratch Saturday and along with RF-3B-1B Michael Cuddyer (left shoulder) did not play for a second straight contest.

2. Puig’s streak of consecutive games reaching base ended at 37 on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles is 3-8 in extra-inning games this season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Rockies 2