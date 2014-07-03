Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers try to regain the momentum that carried them briefly into first place in the National League West when they visit the struggling Colorado Rockies on Thursday to begin a four-game series. Los Angeles led San Francisco by one-half game after defeating Cleveland on Monday in the opener of a three-game set but dropped the final two - including a 5-4 loss on Wednesday as the bullpen couldn’t hold a lead - to fall back into second place behind the Giants. Dodgers shortstop Hanley Ramirez wasn’t in the starting lineup Wednesday for the seventh time in the last eight games as he continues to battle shoulder and calf injuries.

Colorado limps home after completing a 1-6 road trip by getting swept by Washington, with Wednesday’s 4-3 loss the 14th in its last 16 games. The Rockies could get a boost from the return of third baseman Nolan Arenado, who is expected to be activated from the disabled list prior to the game after missing 37 contests - Colorado went 10-27 during that span - because of a broken finger. Los Angeles’ Zack Greinke bounced back from his worst start of the season with a performance more worthy of a former Cy Young Award winner and opposes Franklin Morales, who returns to a starter’s role and gives the Rockies an unusual all-lefty rotation.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, MLBN, SportsNet (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Zack Greinke (10-4, 2.78 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Franklin Morales (4-4, 5.75)

Greinke yielded one run and struck out 10 in seven innings of a 9-1 victory over St. Louis on Saturday after he was lit up for a season-high five runs and 11 hits in a 5-3 loss at Kansas City on June 23. The 30-year-old Florida native, who became the first Dodger to reach double figures in victories before the All-Star break since Brad Penny in 2007, defeated Colorado 4-2 on June 17, when he allowed one run and six hits in six frames. Greinke is 4-2 with a 3.95 ERA in 12 games against the Rockies - 1-0, 4.38 in five games at Coors Field, including a no-decision on June 7 as he permitted four runs (three earned) and 11 hits in seven innings of a 5-4 loss.

With five starters on the disabled list, Colorado once again pulls Morales out of the bullpen to fill the void left by Jhoulys Chacin, who is facing considerable time on the disabled list with a shoulder strain. The 28-year-old Venezuelan made his last start on May 31 in Cleveland and received a no-decision after getting roughed up for six runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings of the Rockies’ 7-6 loss. Morales, who is 3-4 with a 6.13 ERA in 11 starts this season, is 12-11, 4.91 in 36 career starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers’ starters have issued fewer than three walks in 36 straight turns, tying the 2005 Minnesota Twins for the longest streak in the modern era (since 1900).

2. Rockies 1B Justin Morneau is hitting .416 with three homers, 24 RBIs and 11 runs scored in his last 20 games to raise his average from .281 to .315.

3. Los Angeles is 6-3 versus Colorado this season, including a three-game sweep at Dodger Stadium from June 16-18 which included Clayton Kershaw’s no-hitter.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 2