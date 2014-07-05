Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hitting their stride as they visit Colorado on Saturday in the third contest of a four-game series, and the struggling Rockies do not seem capable of slowing them down. Los Angeles defeated Colorado for the sixth straight time on Friday behind Clayton Kershaw, who extended his scoreless innings streak to 36 innings as the Dodgers increased their lead in the National League West to 1 1/2 games over San Francisco with their 15th victory in 21 outings.

The Rockies have lost five straight following the 9-0 setback - getting outscored 30-9 during that span - and fell to 2-14 in their last 16 contests while dropping to 20-21 at Coors Field, where they were once invincible. Colorado’s major league-worst ERA rose to 5.00 after Jair Jurrjens yielded eight runs and 12 hits in his first major-league start since June 29, 2013 while becoming the Rockies’ majors-high 13th starter this season. Los Angeles’ Dan Haren won his third consecutive decision with a dominant performance in his last outing and opposes Jorge De La Rosa, who has won two straight starts.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (8-4, 3.57 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (8-6, 4.86)

Haren yielded one hit while walking one and striking out five in seven innings of a 1-0 victory over Cleveland on Monday. ”I worked on some stuff in between starts, and tonight I was locating the ball really good,‘’ the 33-year-old California told reporters after stretching his unbeaten string to five starts. '‘We’ve been working on the curveball, trying to feature it a little bit more during the game.‘’ Haren is 7-7 with a 4.55 ERA in 16 starts against Colorado - 5-3, 4.53 in nine turns at Coors Field.

De La Rosa permitted four runs and four hits in six innings of a 10-4 victory at Milwaukee on Sunday and benefited from 20 runs of support in his last two turns to offset a 5.54 ERA during that span. The 33-year-old Mexican, who is 3-10 with a 6.26 ERA against Los Angeles, won three straight starts against the Dodgers before losing his last two - both to Kershaw last month, including his no-hitter against Colorado on June 18. De La Rosa was originally scheduled to face Kershaw on Friday but had his spot pushed back one day when the Rockies decide to insert Jurrjens into the rotation Friday after he pitched last Saturday.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez on Friday was hit on the left arm by a pitch and departed in the fifth inning, but manager Don Mattingly said he possibly could be in Saturday’s lineup.

2. Rockies SS Troy Tulowitzki (major-league leading .350 average, 18 homers, 47 RBIs) did not play Friday because of right groin tightness.

3. Dodgers RF Yasiel Puig on Friday homered for the first time since May 28.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Rockies 2