Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

Colorado’s Troy Tulowitzki is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest when the Rockies close a four-game set against the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. Tulowitzki is bothered by a groin injury and Colorado manager Walt Weiss suggested there was a 50 percent chance the National League’s leading hitter (.350) would be available. “He’s pretty in tune with his body and some of the history he’s had,” Weiss told reporters. “I try to be in tune with it also.”

Los Angeles won the first two games of the series before slumping Colorado posted an 8-7 win on Saturday for only its third victory in 19 games. Hanley Ramirez recorded two hits and two RBIs in the loss while playing through calf, hand and shoulder soreness. Los Angeles, which is 8-4 against Colorado this season, has won 13 of its last 19 games as it enters the fourth contest of a six-game road trip that concludes with two in Detroit.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Josh Beckett (5-5, 2.37 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Yohan Flande (0-1, 6.10)

Beckett tossed seven scoreless innings in back-to-back outings before giving up five runs and six hits over five frames in a loss to Cleveland on Tuesday. He had allowed just six earned runs in seven starts before struggling against the Indians. Beckett is 5-3 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 career starts against Colorado and received a no-decision on April 25, when he held the Rockies to two runs and four hits in eight innings.

Flande is making his third major-league start and has yet to pitch six innings. He gave up four runs in five frames in his debut against St. Louis on June 25 and allowed three runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings while losing to Washington in his last turn. The 28-year-old Flande was 2-9 with a 4.42 ERA at Triple-A Colorado Springs prior to being recalled.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado 1B Justin Morneau hasn’t homered in his last 10 games but has gone 15-for-39 during the drought.

2. Los Angeles LF Matt Kemp is hitless in 16 at-bats over his last four contests.

3. Tulowitzki, who is batting .441 at home this season, is 3-for-8 with a homer and three RBIs against Beckett.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 4