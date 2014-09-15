Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

Matt Kemp’s slow start will keep him from winning the National League’s MVP award, but nobody can deny his impact on the NL West race. Kemp has hit 12 of his 20 home runs since the All-Star break for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who visit the Colorado Rockies on Monday for the start of a three-game series. While the Rockies have lost six in a row, Los Angeles holds a three-game lead over San Francisco in the NL West after taking two of three against the Giants over the weekend.

The Rockies have been out of the playoff race for months, but first baseman Justin Morneau remains in contention for his first batting title. Morneau, who is hitting .315 and ranks second behind Pittsburgh’s Josh Harrison (.317), missed the past two games with an injury to his left side and hopes to return at some point this week. Dodgers catcher A.J. Ellis will likely receive a break this series after he caught his eighth straight game Sunday and saw his average fall to .187.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Roberto Hernandez (8-11, 4.04 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Christian Bergman (2-3, 4.89)

Hernandez has allowed 10 runs (seven earned) and 10 hits over his last two starts, including a rough three-inning outing against San Diego on Tuesday. “I’m not really sure what’s going on,” the 34-year-old told reporters. “It’s a very difficult situation and I’m just trying to survive.” Hernandez, who is making his seventh start since being acquired from Philadelphia on Aug. 7, has a 9.42 in three career starts against Colorado.

Bergman continued to make a case for a spot in next season’s rotation Tuesday when he held the New York Mets to two runs over six innings. “I feel like I’m doing my job, even though I’m young and inexperienced,” the rookie told MLB.com. “I feel like I’m doing a good job of keeping the team in the game.” The former UC Irvine star, who is making his first appearance against the Dodgers, owns a 3.42 ERA over his last four outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles has won seven of its last eight games against Colorado.

2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado left Sunday’s game with a chest contusion and is listed as day-to-day.

3. The Dodgers own the majors’ best road record at 45-29.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 5