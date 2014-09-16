Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to take advantage of the lowly Rockies again when the teams continue their three-game series in Colorado on Tuesday. The Dodgers took the series opener 11-3 to improve to 6-2 at Coors Field and 10-4 overall against the Rockies in 2014. Los Angeles owns a four-game lead over San Francisco in the National League West and trails Washington by one-half game in the race for the top record in the NL - two pursuits aided by the schedule, which gives the Dodgers six of their final 13 games against Colorado.

Los Angeles pounded out 15 hits in Monday’s victory, and Matt Kemp’s two-run homer in the first inning set the tone. Kemp is 19-for-50 with three blasts and 13 RBIs against Colorado this season, while leadoff hitter Dee Gordon is 21-for-53 with six stolen bases in the lopsided season series. The Rockies have lost seven in a row, one shy of their season high.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Dan Haren (13-10, 3.99 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Matzek (5-10, 4.23)

Haren tossed seven scoreless innings in a 4-0 victory against San Diego on Wednesday, improving to 5-1 with a 1.70 ERA over his last seven starts. The effort gave him 10 straight seasons with at least 10 wins and dropped his 2014 ERA below 4.00 for the first time since the end of June. The 33-year-old, who also will make his 30th start for the 10th consecutive year, owns a 5.29 ERA in 10 career outings in Colorado.

Matzek is ending his rookie campaign in fine fashion, posting an ERA of 1.75 over a span of five straight quality starts. He followed up his first career shutout with 6 1/3 innings of two-run ball at the New York Mets on Wednesday, striking out seven. In his second career start on June 16 at Los Angeles, the former first-round pick allowed three runs and 10 hits in five innings of a 6-1 loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles is 45-23 against the NL West.

2. Rockies 1B Justin Morneau has recorded nine hits and four walks over his last six games.

3. Colorado RF Michael Cuddyer is 5-for-29 with 11 strikeouts against Haren.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 4