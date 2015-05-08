Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have lost seven in a row and there’s little relief in sight with the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers coming to town Friday to open a three-game series. The Rockies got off to a 7-2 start but they have dropped 13 of 17 since, including a three-game sweep at the hands of the Dodgers in Los Angeles last month.

Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal struggled in his first month but is swinging a torrid bat over the past week. Grandal, who had two three-hit games in his previous four, belted a pair of three-run homers and had a career-high eight RBIs to ignite Thursday’s 14-4 romp at Milwaukee. “It’s a new team and I want to do good,” said Grandal, who played in San Diego his first three seasons before joining Los Angeles. “I wanted to get those RBIs, so I was pressing a lot.” Left-hander Brett Anderson, who pitched for Colorado last year, gets the start against Rockies rookie Eddie Butler.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (1-1, 4.21 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Eddie Butler (2-2, 3.81)

Anderson is coming off a strong outing against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up five hits in six scoreless innings while settling for a no-decision. He failed to get through five innings in each of his previous two turns, allowing a total of seven runs and 14 hits over 8 2/3 frames. Anderson went 1-3 in eight starts for the Rockies last season, including a 1-2 mark and 3.54 ERA in four outings at Coors Field.

Butler continues to battle inconsistency and is struggling to pitch deep into games, completing six innings in only one of his five starts. He lasted only four innings last time out at San Diego, taking the loss after giving up five runs (three earned) and four hits. The 24-year-old Virginia native absorbed the loss at the Dodgers on April 19, permitting two runs over five innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies C Nick Hundley is batting .429 during a 10-game hitting streak.

2. Grandal is 12-for-17 with three homers and 10 RBIs during his five-game hitting streak.

3. Rockies RHP Adam Ottavino underwent Tommy John surgery on Thursday, leaving John Axford as their closer.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rockies 4