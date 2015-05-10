Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies attempt to overcome the elements and wrap up their abbreviated series at Coors Field on Sunday. Rain delayed the start of Friday’s opener and forced the game to be called in the top of the sixth inning, with Los Angeles coming away with a 2-1 victory.

Saturday’s contest was wiped out before it even started because of a winter storm warning that was expected to drop a significant amount of snow overnight. Weather permitting, reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw will make his fourth attempt at career victory No. 100 as Los Angeles looks to extend its winning streak against Colorado this season to five games. Kershaw’s only victory of the season came at home against the Rockies on April 17, when he struck out 12 to overcome a pair of home runs allowed. Colorado has dropped eight straight overall and 14 of its last 18 games to drop into the NL West basement.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (1-2, 3.72 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (0-2, 9.00)

Kershaw is 0-1 over his last three turns despite giving up a total of seven runs, but the Dodgers haven’t helped his cause by scoring only six times. Kershaw and the bullpen could not hold a 3-0 lead last time out at Milwaukee and he wound up being charged with three runs over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision. He was a hard-luck loser in the previous turn despite giving up two runs over seven frames versus San Francisco.

De La Rosa is off to a slow start after missing the first two weeks of the campaign with a groin injury, but he struck out nine and allowed three runs in a loss at San Diego last time out. That was a marked improvement from his season debut against the Padres, when De La Rosa lasted two innings after being pounded for nine runs on nine hits. The 34-year-old Mexican, whose 45 wins at Coors Field are the most in the history of the stadium, is 5-10 with a 5.66 ERA in 21 appearances (17 starts) against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Yasiel Puig aggravated a hamstring injury Friday while on a rehab assignment with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga and will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

2. Rockies C Nick Hundley has hit safely in 11 consecutive games.

3. Dodgers C Yasmani Grandal is 13-for-19 with three home runs and 11 RBIs during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 2