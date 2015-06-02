Preview: Dodgers at Rockies (Game 1)

(Updated: UPDATES with Dodgers announcing Juan Nicasio as starting pitcher)

Adrian Gonzalez is wearing out the baseball against Colorado this season and looks to continue his success in a day-night doubleheader against the host Rockies on Tuesday. The Los Angeles first baseman went 4-for-4 with a walk on Monday as the Dodgers rolled to an 11-4 victory in the opener of a four-game series.

Gonzalez is batting .441 in 34 at-bats this season against the Rockies and has nine doubles and 12 RBIs. Los Angeles slugged four homers and rolled up 18 hits in Monday’s rout while defeating Colorado for the eighth time in 10 meetings this season. Monday’s loss was only the second in nine games for the Rockies and it came in the opener of a 10-game homestand. Colorado third baseman Nolan Arenado homered for the third straight game and is a torrid 14-for-32 with six homers and 16 RBIs over the last eight contests.

TV: 3:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Juan Nicasio (1-1, 1.29 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Jorge De La Rosa (1-2, 6.51)

Nicasio starts for the first time since he was with the Rockies, who traded him to Los Angeles in the offseason. He has made 16 relief appearances for the Dodgers and has struck out 28 in 21 innings. Nicasio is 13-9 with a 5.24 ERA in 47 career appearances (36 starts) at Coors Field.

De La Rosa is on the mound for the first time since suffering a cut on his left middle finger during a May 21 start against Philadelphia. He has had mixed reviews against Los Angeles this season, allowing five runs and five hits in four innings in a no-decision on May 10 and coming back six days later to beat the Dodgers while giving up two hits over 7 1/3 shutout innings. De La Rosa is 6-10 with a 5.48 ERA in 23 career appearances (19 starts) against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers CF Joc Pederson is 3-for-17 over the last four games but two of the hits are homers.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez is homerless with three RBIs over his past 13 games.

3. Los Angeles LF Carl Crawford (oblique) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Monday.

PREDICTION: Rockies 12, Dodgers 9