Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

Los Angeles center fielder Joc Pederson is trying to leave no doubt over who is the National League’s top rookie. Pederson hit home runs in each of the first three games of the series with host Colorado - and has a streak of four straight games overall - and looks to continue his power display in Wednesday’s finale of the four-game set.

Neither of Pederson’s homers were the most important one during Tuesday’s doubleheader as the Rockies were one strike away from a sweep before Alex Guerrero hit a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning to give Los Angeles a 9-8 victory. But the left-handed hitting Pederson has seven RBIs as the Dodgers won two of the first three games of the series and raised his homer count to 16, tied for second-best in the National League. “We knew the talent was there, the swing was there,” Los Angeles manager Don Mattingly told reporters. “The best is yet to come.” Colorado has won three of 12 games against the Dodgers this season and the loss in the second game of the twin bill was its third in the last 11 overall games.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (3-1, 1.15 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Chad Bettis (2-0, 2.96)

Bolsinger had a three-start winning streak snapped in his last turn despite allowing just two runs in six innings against St. Louis. He has yielded a total of four runs and 21 hits in his five major-league starts this season and is limiting opposing batters to a .196 average. Bolsinger defeated the Rockies on May 17 when he gave up three hits during six shutout innings.

Bettis has won his last two outings with strong performances in which he gave up a total of eight hits over 16 1/3 innings. He allowed two runs and six hits in 8 1/3 innings while defeating San Francisco on May 24 and followed it up by taking a no-hitter into the eighth inning against Philadelphia on Friday, giving up two hits before departing at the end of the inning. Bettis has a 5.93 ERA in five career appearances (two starts) against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 2B DJ LeMahieu had two hits in each game of Tuesday’s doubleheader and is 9-for-22 during a five-game hitting streak.

2. Los Angeles placed OF Scott Van Slyke (back) on the disabled list and OF Chris Heisey was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

3. Colorado 3B Nolan Arenado went 3-for-9 with one RBI in the doubleheader and is 17-for-41 with six homers and 17 RBIs over the last 10 contests.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 7, Rockies 5