Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to move closer to sewing up the National League West crown on Friday when they open a three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies. The Dodgers hold a eight-game lead over the San Francisco Giants with just 10 games remaining.

Los Angeles followed up a four-game skid with back-to-back victories over Arizona and is looking to wrap up the division during the weekend set. The Dodgers had a surprise hero in Thursday’s 6-3 win over the Diamondbacks as spare outfielder Chris Heisey (.173 average) belted a grand slam during a six-run fifth inning. Colorado suffered a four-game sweep against the red-hot Pittsburgh Pirates and has lost five straight overall. The Rockies have given up nine or more runs in three of the defeats while being outscored 43-21.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Mike Bolsinger (6-4, 3.26 ERA) vs. Rockies RH David Hale (4-5, 6.32)

Bolsinger has pitched five or fewer innings in each of his past four starts and has a 5.50 ERA during the stretch. He lost to Pittsburgh in his last turn when he gave up four runs (three earned) and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. Bolsinger is 1-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against the Rockies this season and has a 4.50 ERA in three career outings.

Hale is drawing the start in place of Yohan Flande, who is dealing with knee and ankle issues. He is making his 11th start this season and has been touched up for 14 homers in 68 1/3 innings. Hale is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in five career appearances (one start) against Los Angeles and the win came when he pitched a scoreless inning of relief in Colorado’s 16-inning victory on Sept. 15.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado (head) returned from a one-game injury absence and had two hits and two RBIs on Thursday to raise his NL-leading RBI count to 117.

2. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick is just 3-for-19 in five games since returning from a hamstring injury.

3. Colorado OF Brandon Barnes (hamstring) is expected to miss the series and possibly the rest of the season.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 11, Rockies 6