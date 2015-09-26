Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are hoping to prevent the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers from clinching the National League West at Coors Field and look to defeat them for the second straight night Saturday. The Rockies halted a five-game losing streak with a 7-4 victory in the opener that leaves the Dodgers eight games ahead of the San Francisco Giants with nine contests remaining.

Los Angeles certainly isn’t finishing the division race in style as it has lost five of its last seven games. The Dodgers have been outscored 23-8 in their last three defeats and continue to be a suspect road team with a 35-40 mark. Rockies left fielder Corey Dickerson went 3-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs on Friday and is 10-for-18 with two homers over the past five games. Dickerson is batting .333 with three homers in 48 at-bats since coming off the disabled on Sept. 8 after missing 5 1/2 weeks because of fractured ribs.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (9-9, 3.52 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Kyle Kendrick (6-13, 6.37)

Anderson was roughed up by Arizona in his last turn when he gave up five runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. He has been solid on the road by going 6-4 with a 2.59 ERA in 13 outings. Anderson received a no-decision against the Rockies on Sept. 15 and is 1-0 with a 2.20 ERA in three career starts versus his former team.

Kendrick served up four homers in four innings against San Diego in his last turn when he allowed six runs and six hits. He has given up 32 homers - most in the majors - and opponents are slugging .568 against him. Kendrick is 0-3 with a 6.35 ERA in three starts against the Dodgers this season and 5-9 with a 6.44 ERA in 16 career appearances (13 starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers SS Jimmy Rollins had three hits in the opener and is 5-for-10 with three walks in his last three games.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez ended a 13-game homerless drought by belting his 38th on Friday.

3. Los Angeles INF Corey Seager (leg) has sat out back-to-back games but could return Saturday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Rockies 5