Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers make another attempt at clinching the National League West when they attempt to salvage the finale of their three-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Sunday. Los Angeles’ magic number for claiming its third straight division title remained at two after it dropped an 8-6 decision on Saturday and San Francisco defeated Oakland earlier in the day.

Andre Ethier belted a two-run homer and added an RBI double as the Dodgers, who lead the Giants by seven games with eight remaining, rallied from a four-run deficit to forge a tie before losing in the ninth inning. Los Angeles has struggled since winning two of three against Colorado at home as well as the opener of its three-game set with Pittsburgh, losing six of its last eight overall to fall one-half game behind the New York Mets in the race for home-field advantage in their probable postseason series. Carlos Gonzalez provided the winning blow for Colorado on Saturday, a two-run homer that helped the team improve to 4-5 on its final homestand of the season which concludes Sunday. Nolan Arenado pulled into a tie with Toronto’s Josh Donaldson for the major-league RBI lead Saturday, raising his season total to 121 with a first-inning grand slam.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (11-11, 3.60 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Chris Rusin (5-9, 5.39)

Wood was saddled with the hard-luck loss against Arizona on Tuesday, allowing two runs and three hits over 6 1/3 innings as he fell to 4-5 in 10 starts since being acquired from Atlanta. It marked the fifth time in his last six outings the 24-year-old native of North Carolina gave up two runs or fewer. Wood improved to 2-1 in four career starts versus Colorado when he yielded one hits over eight scoreless frames Sept. 16.

Rusin is coming off a loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday in which he was tagged for six runs on eight hits and four walks over four innings. The 28-year-old Detroit native has won only one of his last six turns, yielding three or more runs in each outing. Rusin lost his first career start against the Dodgers in 2013 but did not factor in the decision at Los Angeles on Sept. 15, when he gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in six frames.

1. Arenado’s homer was his 40th while Gonzalez’s was his 39th, putting the Rockies on the verge of having multiple players with 40 blasts for the first time since 1997 (Larry Walker,49; Andres Galarraga, 41; Vinny Castilla, 40).

2. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez sat out Saturday’s contest with a pinched nerve in his back and also will skip Sunday’s matchup.

3. Colorado SS Jose Reyes has missed three straight games with pain in his left Achilles tendon and may not play again this season.

