Preview: Dodgers at Rockies
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
April 23, 2016 / 4:55 AM / a year ago

Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The future of the Rockies largely depends on young arms such as Jon Gray, who makes his 2016 debut Friday when Colorado hosts the Los Angeles Dodgers to kick off a three-game series and seven-game homestand. Gray - the No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft - suffered a strained abdomen in spring training, but saw his fastball return to 99 miles per hour in his rehab starts after making an adjustment to his mechanics, telling reporters: “I feel great, 100 percent. I can’t wait to get started.”

Gray rejoins a staff which owns the worst ERA in the majors at 5.55, but the rotation posted a 2.72 ERA over the last seven games. The Rockies are coming off a 3-3 road trip, winning two of three against the Chicago Cubs before losing a series to the Cincinnati Reds while Los Angeles began a six-game trek by taking two of three from the Atlanta Braves. Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez (.355) continued his hot start by going 6-for-11 against Atlanta with a home run and two RBIs after collecting three hits Wednesday. Los Angeles on Friday gives the ball to Scott Kazmir, who turned in a pair of subpar starts - both against the San Francisco Giants - after an excellent debut with the Dodgers.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Scott Kazmir (1-1, 6.43) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (2015: 0-2, 5.53)

Kazmir allowed four runs and seven hits in four innings of a 4-3 loss to the Giants on Saturday and received a no-decision after yielding six runs and seven hits in four frames of a 9-6 setback in San Francisco on April 10. While the 32-year-old Texan didn’t get the desired results Saturday, he told reporters: ”I felt great. The fastball had more life to it. The changeup was there. It was probably the best I felt all year.” Kazmir, who is 17-10 with a 4.17 ERA in 41 April starts, allowed one hit and struck out five in six scoreless innings of Los Angeles’ 3-0 victory in San Diego on April 5.

Gray lost to Los Angeles 4-1 in September after allowing two runs, six hits and two walks while striking out a season-high eight - Gonzalez twice - in 4 2/3 innings. The 24-year-old Oklahoman, who recorded seven no-decisions among his first nine career starts last season, was 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA in five starts at Coors Field. Gray walked 14 and struck out 40 in 40 2/3 frames in 2015 with a 1.62 WHIP and .319 batting average against while yielding four home runs.

WALK-OFFS

1. Rockies OF Carlos Gonzalez (.367) recorded his 1,000th career hit in Wednesday’s 6-5 loss to Cincinnati.

2. Dodgers OF Carl Crawford (back) is expected to rejoin the team Monday after playing two rehab games with Triple-A Oklahoma City and one with Class A Rancho Cucamonga.

3. Los Angeles won 11 of 19 meetings last season and is 24-14 versus Colorado over the past two years, and 10-9 at Coors Field during that span.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 9, Rockies 8

