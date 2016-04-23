Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies look to extend their home winning streak to four games as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers in the middle contest of their three-game series on Saturday. Colorado broke even on its six-game road trip before continuing its recent success at Coors Field by posting a 7-5 triumph in the opener on Friday.

Nolan Arenado went 2-for-3 with his seventh home run and has not gone more than two contests without a hit this season. Los Angeles fell to 2-2 on its six-game road trip after squandering a 3-0 first-inning lead and a 5-4 advantage after 6 1/2 frames. Adrian Gonzalez has excelled on the trek, going 8-for-15 with two homers and five RBIs over the first four contests. The 33-year-old is hitting .465 (20-for-43) overall on the road and has recorded all seven of his multi-hit performances this season away from home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (2-0, 0.47 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (2-1, 2.79)

Maeda will face the stiffest test of his brief major-league career, which has gotten off to a tremendous start, as he attempts to continue his outstanding run in the high altitude of Coors Field. The 28-year-old from Osaka, Japan worked six scoreless innings in each of his first two starts before allowing his first run over seven frames in a 3-1 triumph over San Francisco on Sunday. Maeda has posted a 0.95 WHIP and is limiting his opponents to a .206 batting average.

Chatwood bounced back from a rough outing versus the Giants in a big way on Sunday, yielding only two hits over seven scoreless innings in a victory over the Cubs in Chicago. The 26-year-old Californian was battered for five runs and 11 hits by San Francisco on April 12 in his first home start of the season. Chatwood has posted a 3-4 record with one complete game and a 3.38 ERA in seven career turns against Los Angeles.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Rockies made a number of changes to their pitching staff Friday, activating Jon Gray from the 15-day disabled list, recalling Carlos Estevez from Triple-A and selecting the contract of fellow RHP Gonzalez Germen from Albuquerque while placing RHP Miguel Castro (shoulder) on the DL, optioning LHP Jason Gurka to the minors and designating RHP David Hale for assignment.

2. Los Angeles is expected to activate OF Carl Crawford (back) from the DL on Monday.

3. Colorado C Nick Hundley is eligible to be activated from the 7-day concussion list and is expected to play over the weekend.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 8, Rockies 3