Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The continued brilliance of Kenta Maeda led to a rare low-scoring game at Coors Field in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory on Saturday. A repeat effort seems unlikely as Alex Wood attempts to overcome his road struggles and Jordan Lyles tries to avoid another disappointing performance at home when the Dodgers and host Colorado Rockies meet Sunday in the rubber match of their three-game series.

Games at Coors Field averaged 14.4 runs and 3.6 homers entering Saturday’s contest, but A.J. Ellis provided the only blast and Maeda tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings in Los Angeles’ 4-1 victory over Colorado. The win broke the Dodgers’ five-game losing streak in Denver and allowed the 28-year-old from Japan to become the first pitcher in major-league history to allow a total of fewer than two runs over his first four career starts (minimum 20 innings). The Rockies have dropped three of four following a stretch in which they won five of six, during which time they managed series victories over San Francisco and the Chicago Cubs. The same rotation that served Colorado so well during the final four games of that stretch (3-1, 0.72 ERA) has fallen on hard times recently, going 0-2 with a 7.94 ERA over its last four.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Alex Wood (1-2, 5.06 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jordan Lyles (1-1, 6.00)

Wood returned to Atlanta on Tuesday for the first time since he was acquired from the Braves last July and was tagged for six runs - three earned - in four frames en route to an 8-1 setback. The North Carolina native is 0-2 with an 8.00 ERA in his two turns away from home in 2016 and has been even worse in three career outings at Coors Field, going 0-2 with a 12.27 ERA. Over two starts in Colorado last season, Wood was pounded for 15 runs on 21 hits in 11 innings.

Lyles bounced back from a pair of poor outings to begin the season with a dominant effort at Cincinnati on Monday, yielding one unearned run and four hits across seven frames in a 5-1 victory over the Reds. In his previous two turns - both at home - the 25-year-old surrendered five runs while failing to complete five innings each time. Lyles hasn’t experienced any degree of success over four career starts against the Dodgers, posting an 0-3 record and 6.85 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Colorado was held to one run at home Saturday for the first time since Aug. 23.

2. Dodgers 3B Justin Turner missed Saturday’s contest after he had his big toe stepped on by Rockies C Tony Wolters in the opener.

3. Colorado C Nick Hundley could be activated from the disabled list as early as Monday “if all goes well”, according to manager Walt Weiss.

PREDICTION: Rockies 9, Dodgers 6