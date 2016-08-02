Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers addressed a pair of problem spots Monday, acquiring left-hander Rich Hill and right fielder Josh Reddick from Oakland in exchange for three pitching prospects. The Dodgers are two games out of first place in the National League West as they prepare to open a three-game series at the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday.

Hill is currently on the 15-day disabled list because of a blister, but provides much-needed depth to the pitching staff due to the uncertain health status of three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw. Reddick's acquisition could spell the end of Yasiel Puig's tenure with Los Angeles, which also picked up right-hander reliever Jesse Chavez from Toronto in exchange for right-hander Mike Bolsinger. The Rockies were denied a four-game sweep at the New York Mets on Sunday but have won nine of their last 11 games. Colorado right fielder Carlos Gonzalez has two homers and 13 RBIs during a 13-game hitting streak.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brandon McCarthy (2-1, 2.39 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (7-4, 3.94)

McCarthy is coming off his worst outing since rejoining the rotation, lasting only four innings while giving up three runs and four hits in a 3-1 setback to Tampa Bay. He had a pair of no-decisions in his previous two turns -- both on the road - despite allowing only two runs and four hits over 12 1/3 innings. McCarthy beat the Rockies with five scoreless innings of two-hit ball on July 3.

Gray turned in his third consecutive gem and won his second straight start by holding Baltimore to one run and five hits over seven innings. The 24-year-old is undefeated over his last four starts, yielding four runs on 19 hits over 27 1/3 innings. Gray has yet to beat the Dodgers in three career starts, posting an 0-2 record and 5.74 ERA with a .317 batting average against.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers rookie SS Corey Seager was 7-for-13 over the weekend against Arizona and is batting .367 versus Colorado.

2. Rockies rookie OF David Dahl has opened his career with a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-27.

3. Puig went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs Sunday in his first start since July 20.

PREDICTION: Rockies 4, Dodgers 3