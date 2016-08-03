Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies are relevant in August for the first time in six years as they host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in the middle contest of a three-game series, but the loss of sensation Trevor Story could be tough to overcome. Story leads the National League with 27 home runs - the most by a rookie shortstop in NL history - but will undergo surgery to repair a torn left thumb ligament and likely miss the rest of the season after suffering the injury Saturday.

“I feel bad for Trevor because he was doing some really special things,” Rockies manager Walt Weiss told the Denver Post. “I mean, historical things.” Colorado (53-53) prevailed 7-3 on Tuesday for its fifth straight victory at home to climb within 3 1/2 games of Miami for the final NL wild-card spot as it improved to 13-5 since the All-Star break, and is .500 this late in the season for the first time since 2010. Los Angeles, which is three games clear in leading the wild-card race, is two games behind first-place San Francisco in the NL West. The Dodgers called up Brock Stewart from Triple-A Oklahoma City to start Wednesday's game against Tyler Anderson, who has recorded quality starts in six of his first nine major-league turns.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Brock Stewart (0-1, 9.00 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (3-3, 3.33)

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said Kenta Maeda - Wednesday's scheduled starter - would get an extra day of rest and start Thursday. This will be Stewart's second major-league game after allowing five runs and eight hits while striking out seven in five innings of a 7-0 loss in Milwaukee on June 29. Stewart went 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in four starts - all six innings - with Oklahoma City since his lone big-league outing.

Anderson received a no-decision after permitting one run and seven hits while striking out five in Colorado's 2-1 victory over the Mets in New York on Thursday. “Your goal is always to go out there and put up zeros,” the 26-year-old Nevada native told reporters after allowing two or fewer earned runs for the sixth time. "If you get ahead in the count, guys have to adjust to you and that puts you in a better situation.” Anderson, who has never faced the Dodgers, recorded 46 strikeouts against 10 walks in 54 innings with a 1.28 WHIP, but allowed 59 hits which resulted in a .282 batting average against this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. RF Josh Reddick went 0-of-4 on Tuesday in his Los Angeles debut after being acquired Monday from Oakland. The Dodgers made room for Reddick on the roster by sending RF Yasiel Puig to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

2. Colorado RF Carlos Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 14 games by going 3-for-5 with four RBIs Tuesday and is hitting .351 with 16 RBIs during the run.

3. Dodgers 1B Adrian Gonzalez is one home run away from becoming the seventh active player to record 300 homers and 400 doubles (402), joining Carlos Beltran, Adrian Beltre, Miguel Cabrera, David Ortiz, Albert Pujols and Alex Rodriguez.

PREDICTION: Rockies 3, Dodgers 2