Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies have climbed over .500 for the first time since May 18 and quickly are becoming a realistic contender for a playoff spot with a 14-5 record since the All-Star break. The Rockies, winners of six straight at home, look to continue their surge and complete a three-game sweep when they host the scuffling Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Colorado registered 17 hits on Wednesday in a 12-2 victory as Carlos Gonzalez extended his hitting streak to 15 games with two homers before leaving with an ankle injury and rookie David Dahl hit safely for the ninth straight contest to start his career. Tyler Chatwood gets the start for the Rockies, who trail St. Louis by three games for the second National League wild-card spot. Kenta Maeda faces Colorado for the third time in 22 career starts for the Dodgers, who have dropped four of their last six and are a mediocre 8-8 since the All-Star break. Justin Turner is red hot for Los Angeles, going 7-for-16 with four doubles, a homer and five RBIs in his last four games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (9-7, 3.23 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Tyler Chatwood (10-6, 3.50)

Maeda allowed two hits in six scoreless innings before being charged with two runs while retiring one batter in the seventh as Los Angeles survived Arizona's seven-run frame to prevail 9-7 on Friday. The 28-year-old native of Japan, who is 6-2 on the road, has recorded 120 strikeouts in 120 innings. Maeda split two outings against Colorado, prevailing 4-1 at Coors Field on April 23 after yielding three hits and striking out eight in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.

Chatwood rebounded from a rough start just after the All-Star break to post two straight victories, allowing one run and four hits over a total of 12 innings. The 26-year-old California native has struggled with control at times this season, though, issuing 50 walks – 12 in his last two games. Chatwood, who is 1-1 in two starts versus the Dodgers this season with a .171 batting average against, is 4-6 at home while rolling to a 6-0 record on the road.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles 1B Adrian Gonzalez needs one home run to become the seventh active player with 300 blasts and 400 doubles.

2. The Rockies’ starting pitchers are 10-0 with a 2.00 ERA in the last 13 games.

3. Dodgers INF-OF Howie Kendrick went 0-for-4 on Wednesday but is batting .327 since July 1.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Rockies 3