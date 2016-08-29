Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers have surged to the top of the National League West and will try to maintain or add to their lead when they begin a three-game series against the host Colorado Rockies on Monday. The Dodgers have won two straight and six of their last eight to open a two-game lead over San Francisco after trailing the Giants by 6 1/2 at the All-Star break.

The Rockies aren’t in the picture for the division title as they trail the Dodgers by 11 games, but they are 6 1/2 behind St. Louis for the second NL wild card and have won three of their last four series. All three of those series victories have come against division leaders, with Washington becoming the latest victim by losing two of three over the weekend, and Colorado will try to rise to another challenge with the Dodgers in town. Nolan Arenado continued his recent tear by going 4-for-4 with a homer and three RBIs in Sunday’s 5-3 win and is 16-for-29 with five blasts and 13 RBIs over his last seven games. Japanese right-hander Kenta Maeda will make his fourth start against Colorado – he is 2-1 with a 1.45 ERA in the first three meetings – and try to cool off Arenado and the Rockies.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers RH Kenta Maeda (13-7, 3.37 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jon Gray (8-6, 4.61)

Maeda has been steady - if unspectacular - of late, going 5-0 with a 3.74 ERA over his last six starts. The 28-year-old has produced just two quality starts over that stretch, but the Dodgers have won all six games. Maeda beat San Francisco last time out, allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

Gray is winless over his last four starts and has posted a 10.00 ERA during that stretch, but he turned in a strong performance Tuesday at Milwaukee. The 24-year-old struck out 10 while allowing two runs and four hits in six innings of a no-decision for his first quality start since July 27. Gray is 1-2 with a 4.35 ERA in four starts against the Dodgers.

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles SS Corey Seager (5-for-8, home run) and 1B Adrian Gonzalez (4-for-10, homer) have enjoyed success against Gray.

2. Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu, who leads the National League with a .344 average, is 2-for-8 with a pair of strikeouts versus Maeda.

3. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen recorded his 39th save Sunday and has registered 22 of 31 outs this month via strikeout.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 4