Preview: Dodgers at Rockies (Game 2)

The Colorado Rockies have established a pattern of playing up - and down - to the competition, a trend that continued in the opener of their three-game series against the National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. After rain washed out Tuesday's matchup, the Rockies look to extend their three-game winning streak when they host the Dodgers in a split doubleheader on Wednesday.

Colorado has won two of three against division leaders Washington (twice) and the Chicago Cubs, only to get swept in Philadelphia and Milwaukee over the last 2 1/2 weeks. DJ LeMahieu is batting a robust .444 in the month of August after collecting two hits and three RBIs Monday for the Rockies, who are seven games out of the second wild-card spot. Los Angeles has lost three of four games but received some positive news on the injury front Tuesday. Ace left-hander Clayton Kershaw, on the disabled list with a herniated disk, pitched a two-inning simulated game in Los Angeles and felt "great," team president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Rich Hill (10-3, 2.09 ERA) vs. Rockies RH Jeff Hoffman (0-2, 8.10)

Sidelined for more than a month due to blisters on his pitching hand, Hill made a seamless return to the rotation in his debut for the Dodgers. Acquired from Oakland at the trade deadline, Hill blanked San Francisco on five hits over six innings in his first outing since throwing only five pitches versus Toronto on July 17. Hill has yet to allow more than three earned runs in a start and has yielded two homers in 82 frames.

Hoffman is having a baptism by fire in his brief major-league career, making his first two starts against a pair of division leaders in the Nationals and the Cubs. He was touched for four runs - three earned - on eight hits, including a pair of homers, and four walks over six innings at Washington on Friday. The 23-year-old lasted four frames against Chicago, yielding seven runs - six earned - and seven hits.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig, currently playing at Triple-A, reportedly was claimed off waivers by an unnamed team on Tuesday.

2. Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado is 18-for-33 with five homers and 14 RBIs in his last eight games.

3. Los Angeles LHPs Scott Kazmir and Brett Anderson and RHP Brandon McCarthy also threw simulated games Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 6, Rockies 3