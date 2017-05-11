Preview: Dodgers at Rockies

The Colorado Rockies, who are off to the best start through 35 games in franchise history at 22-13, look to continue their success with they host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the opener of a four-game series. The Rockies have relied on their starting pitching to win four straight sets but should be tested by a Dodgers team that has scored at least eight runs in four of their last seven games.

German Márquez tossed eight strong innings and Greg Holland notched his 14th save in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs as the Rockies improved to 6-2 over their last eight games. Colorado starting pitchers have posted a 2.63 ERA over that span while the offense is averaging 5.6 runs thanks to contributions from players such as Mark Reynolds, who is 14-for-34 with five home runs and 10 RBIs over his last 10 contests. The Dodgers have won a season-high five straight games but will be without Andrew Toles for the rest of the season as the left-handed hitter suffered a torn right knee anterior cruciate ligament in Tuesday’s game. Rookie Cody Bellinger started in left field in place of Toles on Wednesday and belted his sixth home run, a two-run shot that gave him 17 RBIs in his first 14 games.

TV: 8:40 p.m. ET, SportsNet LA (Los Angeles), ROOT (Colorado)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Dodgers LH Hyun-Jin Ryu (1-4, 4.05 ERA) vs. Rockies LH Tyler Anderson (2-3, 6.69)

After missing two starts due to a left hip contusion, Ryu will come off the disabled list to start Thursday, with Clayton Kershaw going Friday on one extra day of rest. The 30-year-old Ryu opened the season with four straight losses before allowing one run with nine strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 win against Philadelphia on April 30. Nolan Arenado is 6-for-12 with two homers against Ryu, who is 3-4 with a 4.30 ERA in seven career starts against the Rockies.

Anderson matched a career high with 10 strikeouts while recording his best start of the young season last Saturday against Arizona, allowing one run over six frames. The 27-year-old is 6-3 with a 3.42 ERA in 15 career starts at Coors Field. Anderson has gone 0-2 with a 6.30 ERA in two turns against Los Angeles this season and has struggled to contain both Justin Turner (7-for-12, one homer) and Corey Seager (5-for-15, one homer).

WALK-OFFS

1. Los Angeles OF Franklin Gutierrez has not started the last three games due to a hip flexor but hopes to avoid the disabled list.

2. The Rockies are the only team in the major leagues with a perfect record in one-run games at 9-0.

3. The Dodgers placed LHP Adam Liberatore on the 10-day disabled list with a left groin strain and recalled OFs Scott Van Slyke and Brett Eibner from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

PREDICTION: Rockies 7, Dodgers 6